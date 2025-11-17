Pelican Cabinets and Remodeling Steps In to Support Clients Impacted by Sudden Closures of Reborn Cabinets and Dreamstyle Remodeling

In a major disruption to the home remodeling sector, Reborn Cabinets and Dreamstyle Remodeling abruptly shut down on October 29, 2025, as part of their parent company Renovo Home Partners' closure, leaving thousands of homeowners with unfinished kitchen and bath projects, disrupted warranties, and financial losses amid $66 million in reported restructuring deficits. Former leaders Vince Nardo and Larry Chavez expressed devastation over the impact on employees, clients, and decades-built legacies, with Chavez exploring asset acquisition to revive Dreamstyle. Stepping in to aid affected Southern California customers, Irvine-based Pelican Cabinets and Remodeling is offering free contract reviews, rapid consultations within 48 hours, and tailored solutions like cabinet refacing, full remodels, luxury bath upgrades, and flexible financing to minimize delays and honor original investments with premium quality and customer-focused service.

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a shocking turn of events that has left thousands of homeowners in limbo, Reborn Cabinets and Dreamstyle Remodeling—two prominent names in the home remodeling industry—abruptly ceased operations this week as part of the broader shutdown of their parent company, Renovo Home Partners. The sudden closures, announced with little warning on October 29, 2025, have disrupted ongoing projects, warranties, and customer commitments across multiple states, affecting an estimated 2,500 employees and countless clients who invested in kitchen and bath remodels.

Renovo Home Partners, a Dallas-based firm backed by private equity, acquired Reborn Cabinets in 2022 and Dreamstyle Remodeling shortly thereafter, integrating them into a portfolio that included other brands like Minnesota Rusco and Newpro Home Solutions. The closures stem from financial pressures, including a reported $66 million in realized losses tied to Renovo's restructuring, as disclosed by BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. in its second-quarter 2025 earnings. Homeowners with unfinished work, pending installations, or unfulfilled warranties are now scrambling for solutions amid the chaos.

Vince Nardo, former CEO of Reborn Cabinets and a division leader with Renovo, shared his heartbreak over the fallout in a poignant LinkedIn post: "It's devastating to see the company my father built over 42 years come to an end. Reborn Cabinets wasn't just a business — it was a family. The shutdown of Renovo Home Partners has left thousands of employees, customers, and vendors suddenly affected, and my heart breaks for everyone touched by this."

Larry Chavez, founder and former CEO of Dreamstyle Remodeling, echoed the sentiment while expressing determination to revive his Albuquerque-based company. "Dreamstyle Remodeling was built on trust and quality craftsmanship, serving families across the Southwest for decades," Chavez stated. "This closure is a blow, but I am actively pursuing the acquisition of our assets to bring it back stronger. In the meantime, our former clients deserve seamless support to complete their dream remodels without further delay."

In response to this industry disruption, Pelican Cabinets and Remodeling, a trusted leader in kitchen and bath remodeling serving the Southern California area, is extending an open invitation to affected clients. Specializing in full kitchen and bath remodels as well as cost-effective cabinet refacing, Pelican is uniquely positioned to step in and deliver high-quality, timely solutions tailored to individual needs.

"We understand the frustration and uncertainty this sudden closure has caused—deposits paid, timelines disrupted, and visions for beautiful, functional spaces put on hold," said Brian Tran managing partner of Pelican Cabinets and Remodeling. "Our team is ready to review contracts, blueprints, and preferences from Reborn and Dreamstyle projects at no obligation. Whether it's completing a half-finished refacing job or launching a fresh remodel, we're committed to honoring the spirit of those original investments with our signature attention to detail, premium materials, and customer-first approach."

Pelican Cabinets and Remodeling offers:

Expert Cabinet Refacing: Transform outdated cabinets affordably without a full replacement, using durable laminates and custom finishes.

Comprehensive Kitchen Remodels: From layout redesigns to appliance integrations, creating efficient, stylish spaces.

Luxury Bath Transformations: Walk-in showers, vanities, and fixtures designed for accessibility and elegance.

Flexible Financing and Quick Starts: Competitive rates, no-interest options, and consultations within 48 hours.

Affected clients are encouraged to contact Pelican immediately for a complimentary assessment. Call (949)299-2370 or visit www.pelicancr.com to schedule. Limited spots are available to accommodate urgent needs, ensuring minimal downtime for your project.

Pelican Cabinets and Remodeling remains steadfast in its mission to elevate homes with integrity and innovation, even as the industry navigates these challenges. For media inquiries, contact [email protected].

