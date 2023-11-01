Pelican Ridge Community Association Selects FirstService Residential for Professional HOA Management

"We are excited to be partnering with FirstService Residential for our property management needs," said Karen Jordan, board president at Pelican Ridge Community Association. Post this

Pelican Ridge is a 58-unit upscale coastal community consisting of semi-custom homes. The community boasts luxury amenities and services, such as pools, spas, and a 24-hour guard gate. Pelican Ridge is situated right next to Crystal Cove State Park where residents can enjoy 2,400 acres of beach and camping sites, as well as multiple trails for hiking and biking.

"We are excited to be partnering with FirstService Residential for our property management needs," said Karen Jordan, board president at Pelican Ridge Community Association. "The ongoing and responsive communication FirstService Residential provides is exactly what we need to support our community to its highest potential."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every‥property‥and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial and FirstService Energy deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

Media Contact

Michael Puzycki, FirstService Residential, 9494486003, [email protected], https://fsresidential.com/california/

SOURCE FirstService Residential