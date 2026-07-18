Pelico to Exhibit at Farnborough International Airshow 2026

With supply chain failures costing airlines $11 billion in 2025, Pelico brings its AI-powered manufacturing orchestration platform to Farnborough 2026; helping aerospace and defense manufacturers connect systems, teams, and processes to keep operations on track. Post this

The appearance comes amid acute supply chain strain. Last month, IATA estimated that supply chain failures cost airlines at least $11 billion in 2025, citing MRO bottlenecks, spare-parts shortages, and record order backlogs — and prioritized supply chain visibility and AI to anticipate blockers, precisely what Pelico delivers.

Representatives from Pelico's leadership, sales, and customer operations teams will attend the show to participate in signing ceremonies with clients and partners, reconnect with longtime customers, and demo the platform live to supply chain leaders.

"A $12 part can stop a production line that's worth millions. That's the reality in aerospace and defense today — supply chain operations built for stability, but running under constant disruption. At Farnborough, we're showing what AI-powered manufacturing orchestration looks like when teams can see a disruption coming and act on it together, before it becomes a missed delivery," said Hamza Charrouf, Chief Customer Officer, Pelico.

Pelico is built to work alongside and easily integrate with, rather than replace, systems manufacturers already run. Its rapidly-deployed platform complements and augments existing enterprise resource planning (ERP) and manufacturing execution systems (MES). It integrates fragmented data from ERP, MES, and the factory floor into a single decision layer, surfacing the highest-impact disruptions and guiding the response in real time. Pelico is already trusted inside many of the world's most complex manufacturing operations, whose teams report significant operational gains: fewer parts shortages, improved on-time delivery, and faster MRO cycle times.

Teams attending the airshow can book a meeting with Pelico at Booth 1360 via https://www.pelico.ai/resources/events/farnborough-international-airshow-2026

About Pelico

Pelico is the AI-powered Manufacturing Orchestration Platform for discrete manufacturers managing complex products and multi-plant networks. Pelico closes the gap between what's planned and what happens on the factory floor, connecting planning, production, and supply chain teams around one operational reality. Leading manufacturers in industries including aerospace, defense, energy infrastructure, and industrial equipment use Pelico to reduce shortages, protect on-time delivery, and accelerate turnaround. Backed by General Catalyst, Pelico operates in more than 25 countries. Learn more at pelico.ai.

Media Contact

Ina Foalea, Pelico, 1 786 820 2649, [email protected], https://www.pelico.ai/

SOURCE Pelico