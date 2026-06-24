For pharma and food businesses evaluating the best dry ice substitute for shipping, Cryo Ice™ from Pelton Shepherd Industries offers a reusable, non-hazardous ice pack. The solution maintains consistent frozen temperatures without the safety risks, sublimation waste or regulatory burden that comes with traditional dry ice.

STOCKTON, Calif., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pelton Shepherd Industries has introduced Cryo Ice™, a reusable gel pack engineered as a safer, more efficient alternative to dry ice for shipping temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals and perishables. Developed to meet the performance demands of cold-chain businesses without the hazards and inefficiencies of conventional dry ice, Cryo Ice™ gives purchasing managers and operations leaders the best dry ice substitute for shipping solution, and the peace of mind that comes with it.

Why Does Dry Ice Create Challenges for Shipping Businesses?

Dry ice presents a range of operational and safety challenges that can increase costs and expose businesses to compliance risks. Because dry ice is classified as a DOT hazardous material, businesses that use it must invest in staff training, protective equipment and regulatory compliance. This adds significant overhead before a single shipment leaves the facility.

Dry ice also sublimates continuously during transit, creating product loss, packaging voids and excess freight weight. For businesses shipping pharmaceuticals or perishables that require precisely controlled frozen temperatures, this unpredictability can affect the quality and integrity of every delivery.

How Does Cryo Ice™ Perform as a Dry Ice Substitute for Shipping?

Cryo Ice™ is a non-hazardous, reusable ice pack that delivers stable frozen performance, without sublimation, carbon dioxide emissions or the need for special handling certifications. The gel packs maintain consistent sub-25° Fahrenheit temperatures throughout the thaw cycle and can be refrozen and redeployed after each use, reducing waste and lowering the total cost of ownership over time.

Pelton Shepherd Industries describes Cryo Ice™ as a gel pack that delivers "notable performance and safety advantages over traditional dry ice" — a distinction that carries particular weight for businesses managing high-volume cold-chain logistics where safety and consistency are nonnegotiable.

Packaged in recyclable film, Cryo Ice™ ice packs also serve as practical, eco-friendly cold shipping solutions for businesses that need to reduce environmental impact without sacrificing performance. With more than 70 years of experience in cold packaging, Pelton Shepherd Industries brings the expertise needed to help businesses identify the best dry ice substitute for shipping and match it to their specific operational requirements.

About Pelton Shepherd Industries

Pelton Shepherd Industries is a California-based cold packaging specialist with more than 70 years of experience developing custom solutions for pharmaceutical, food and perishables businesses. The business offers a broad range of cold shipping solutions, including gel packs, ice packs and specialized packaging options tailored to B2B clients across industries. For more information, talk to the expert team about designing ideal cold-shipping solutions.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Pelton Shepherd Industries, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.peltonshepherd.com

SOURCE Pelton Shepherd Industries