Pelvic Relief and Bio-Me Launch Advanced Vaginal Microbiome Test to Transform Women's Health

This partnership strengthens Bio-Me's new women's health business vertical, which aims to empower women to embrace better health and brighter futures by pioneering microbiome-diagnostic solutions that transform reproductive care and redefine personalized medicine.

OSLO, Norway, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bio-Me AS, a leading biotechnology company and test-service provider pioneering precision microbiome profiling solutions, has partnered with UK-based pelvic health innovator Pelvic Relief to launch a cutting-edge vaginal microbiome test, designed to provide rapid and actionable insights into women's intimate health.

Now available through Pelvic Relief, the new test utilizes Bio-Me's proprietary Precision Microbiome Profiling (PMP™) platform—a highly parallelized, qPCR-based technology engineered to deliver fast and accurate insights into the vaginal microbiome. Unlike traditional sequencing methods, the PMP™ platform provides absolute quantification of over 50 key vaginal microbes—including beneficial Lactobacillus species and opportunistic pathogens linked to bacterial vaginosis, aerobic and mixed vaginitis, Candida infections, and more. The test also measures both bacterial and fungal loads, offering a more comprehensive overview of vaginal health.

"We're proud to partner with the excellent team at Bio-Me to bring this advanced test to our customers," said Eleanor Gardner, CEO of Pelvic Relief. "By combining scientific rigor and cutting-edge technology with expert-guided, intuitive, and actionable reporting, we seek to empower women and their healthcare professionals to make timely and informed decisions about intimate health."

The test is available for purchase directly via Pelvic Relief's website. Healthcare professionals, fertility clinics, and wellness providers can contact Pelvic Relief to integrate the solution into their offerings.

To learn more or to order the test, visit: https://pelvicrelief.co.uk/products/vaginal-microbiome-test-users

"This collaboration is an important step toward realizing Bio-Me's vision of helping women take control of their intimate health," said Dr. Arne Materna, Co-CEO and Board Director at Bio-Me. "Highly prevalent vaginal microbiological conditions remain underdiagnosed and stigmatized, causing not only discomfort but also increased risks of chronic infections, fertility issues, and adverse pregnancy outcomes. We see a great opportunity to make a meaningful impact by integrating years of microbiome science into a proprietary test technology that is faster, more quantitative, and more comprehensive and actionable than the current standard of care.

By moving beyond the detection of a limited number of pathogens and additionally reporting on shifting bacterial or fungal loads and clinically relevant microbiome signatures, we aim to help healthcare professionals personalize care and empower women to make informed health decisions."

About Pelvic Relief

Pelvic Relief is a UK-based company dedicated to providing innovative solutions for pelvic health, offering a range of products and services designed to support women's well-being.

About Bio-Me AS

Bio-Me AS is a biotechnology company and test-service provider pioneering precision microbiome profiling solutions for researchers and companies developing microbiome-based products and interventions. With its proprietary PMP™ technology, Bio-Me enables fast, accurate, and quantitative analysis of the gut, skin, and vaginal microbiomes. Based in Oslo, Norway, Bio-Me works with leading healthcare and industry partners globally to advance microbiome science and its application in both research and clinical settings.

Research Use Only (RUO) Statement: Bio-Me PMP™ tests are labeled for Research Use Only and are not intended for use in diagnostic procedures. PMP™ has not been cleared or approved by regulatory authorities for clinical diagnostic use. Clinicians and users of PMP™ should consult appropriate regulatory guidelines before utilizing this test in a clinical setting.

