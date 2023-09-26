Pelvic Tech Announces FSA/HSA Eligibility for Its Pelvic and Sexual Health Devices

"Pelvic Tech earning its status as an FSA/HSA eligible company is not an end point, but rather a milestone in our pursuit to empower those people with access to the best pelvic technology tools and devices." Tweet this

"The topic of sex and sexual wellbeing is often considered taboo and more about physical enjoyment rather than a person's health, yet the fact of the matter is that sexual activity is an important component to happiness and overall well-being, and strengthening pelvic floor muscles through orgasms is another way to decrease the likelihood of urinary incontinence," said Julie Blacker, Clinical Specialist at Pelvic Tech. "Pelvic Tech earning its status as an FSA/HSA eligible company is not an end point, but rather a milestone in our pursuit to empower those people with access to the best pelvic technology tools and devices."

Considering the full purchase path that a consumer takes while using their HSA and FSA accounts, Pelvic Tech has also published this Letter of Medical Necessity (LMN) in case any purchases are questioned by their insurance companies. This easy to use form can be filled out by a doctor or other licensed medical provider and helps to validate the medical purchase.

Pelvic Tech's devices are designed to not only improve pelvic health, but also to help those whose sexual activity has unfortunately ceased due to incontinence, pain and poor pelvic muscle coordination, as well as mobility issues. Regardless of physical limitations, anyone can purchase these medically approved devices, now with an extra tax advantage, so that sexual activities can once again be an activity of their daily living.

More information about Pelvic Tech's FSA/HSA eligibility can be found here:https://pelvictech.com/pages/fsh-hsa.

About Pelvic Tech

Pelvic Tech is revolutionizing the pelvic device distribution industry. As a company run by Pelvic Health Clinicians, it is driven to make sure that anyone with pelvic health questions or concerns is able to get the best and most appropriate devices with a clear and thorough knowledge of how to use them. More information about the company can be found at https://pelvictech.com/.

Media Contact

Julie Blacker, Pelvic Tech, 1 646.386.0979, [email protected], www.pelvictech.com

SOURCE Pelvic Tech