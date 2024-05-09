Pelvital Appoints Dr. Wanda Filer To Its Board of Directors

Dr. Filer's history of advocacy for transformative care will help Pelvital in its mission to revolutionize the standard of care for UI

EAGAN, Minn., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pelvital, the women's health MedTech company on a mission to transform the standard of care for urinary incontinence, is pleased to announce the election of Wanda Filer, MD, MBA, FAAFP, to its Board of Directors as an independent director, effective April 29, 2024. Dr. Filer brings a wealth of leadership experience in clinical family medicine practice, health and public policy, and national advocacy for transformative care and underserved populations.

Dr. Filer's commitment to improving healthcare access and outcomes aligns with Pelvital's mission to provide accessible, clinically proven solutions for pelvic health disorders, as evidenced by Flyte, the company's novel FDA-cleared conservative treatment for stress urinary incontinence and weakened pelvic floor muscles. With her extensive background in business, healthcare, and healthcare policy, Dr. Filer will be instrumental as Pelvital advocates to improve women's health by instituting proactive incontinence screenings and proactive conservative treatment as standard in OB/GYN, family medicine, and primary care practices.

Dr. Filer shared her excitement about joining Pelvital's Board of Directors. "I am honored to join Pelvital's board and deeply energized by this transformative opportunity to improve the lives of the 62% of women suffering from urinary incontinence, and in so doing, also reduce the significant comorbidities and downstream effects of UI," she said. "The only way to impact the immediate and downstream effects of UI at scale is to address it proactively and upstream. Family medicine, primary care, and OB/GYN practitioners have both a responsibility and an opportunity here to positively impact individual women, public health, and the cost of care."

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Filer to Pelvital's Board of Directors," says Lydia Zeller, CEO and President of Pelvital. "With her vast experience and deep understanding of the healthcare ecosystem, she will provide invaluable guidance as we work on multiple fronts to increase access to high value, effective care and change the paradigm for incontinence."

Dr. Filer recently retired as Chief Medical Officer at VaxCare, where she oversaw medical affairs, public health initiatives, science, and policy. Before this role, she held various leadership positions including President and Board Chair of the American Academy of Family Physicians, Pennsylvania Physician General, President of the Strategic Health Institute, and Board Director at Capitol Blue Cross. Additionally, she holds current board positions at Traditions Bank and Telligen.

Dr. Filer's appointment reflects Pelvital's devotion to assembling a diverse and accomplished Board of Directors to usher the company on an exciting phase of innovation, increased visibility, and market access expansion.

