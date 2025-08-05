Pelvital Deepens Leadership with New Board Appointment of Dr. Shannon Dowler

The esteemed women's health leader joins Pelvital's board to support expansion of Flyte and improve access to first-line treatment for the millions of women with urinary incontinence

EAGAN, Minn., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pelvital, the women's health MedTech company transforming the conservative standard of care for urinary incontinence with its Flyte® System device, is pleased to announce the appointment of Shannon Dowler, MD to its Board of Directors. Dr. Dowler brings extensive experience in women's health, clinical leadership, and healthcare innovation.

Dr. Dowler joins the Board at a pivotal time for Pelvital, as the company continues to deepen awareness about the importance of screening for female urinary incontinence (UI) and increase access to first-line, conservative treatment for UI.

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Dowler to Pelvital's Board of Directors," says Lydia Zeller, CEO and President of Pelvital. "Dr. Dowler's expertise in Family Medicine and health equity will be key as we continue to advance our mission of providing clinicians and women with effective and accessible solutions for treating UI. Well over fifty million women in this country are suffering in silence due to the lack of effective, accessible treatments. Flyte is filling an urgent need, and with the support of Dr. Dowler, we can continue to break down barriers and ensure more women receive the care they deserve."

"My passion and work have centered around health equity, access to care, and stigmatized areas of healthcare, such as sexual health," shares Dr. Dowler. "Urinary incontinence is dramatically underdiagnosed in women because the topic has historically been stigmatized, and women have been marginalized. Pelvital is on a mission to change that, both with our advocacy for screening, education and transparency, and with Flyte, an effective, conservative treatment option that can be prescribed by Family Medicine and OB/GYN and used in the privacy of the patient's home - which is a game changer. It is win-win-win for patients, physicians, and payers."

A highly regarded speaker, author, and advocate, Dr. Dowler is a board-certified Family Physician and Fellow and was recently elected to the Board of the American Academy of Family Physicians. Her career spans critical leadership roles, including serving as Chief Medical Officer for North Carolina Medicaid where she developed a strong knowledge of public payers and built strong relationships with Medicaid managed care plans.

Pelvital USA, Inc. is a women's health medical device company empowering women and clinicians to restore pelvic health with effective, convenient products backed by strong clinical evidence. Their first product, Flyte®, is an FDA-cleared novel in-home treatment for stress urinary incontinence and weakened pelvic floor muscles. Flyte is the first and only in-home product to deliver the therapeutic treatment modality of mechanotherapy to the pelvic floor. Mechanotherapy is a well-established treatment modality that stimulates tissue regeneration and the creation of neuromuscular memory. Learn more at flytesystem.com.

