PEM Media Agency and LISNR Transform Bogotá Transit Into a Real-Time Promotions Platform

"Our vision with Nexos is to build a community of savvy, engaged consumers who receive the right offer, at the right place, at the right time," said Jose Cuellar, CEO of PEM. "By combining our relationship with over 250 clients with LISNR's Radius technology, we've created an intelligent ecosystem that benefits riders, merchants, and brands."

LISNR's ultrasonic Radius SDK powers this hyper-targeted engagement by enabling devices to communicate using inaudible sound, providing real-time presence detection without added hardware or network connectivity. Riders who opt in to Nexos simply enable microphone permissions and enjoy a curated stream of deals triggered by their proximity.

Transit and retail are increasingly intertwined, with studies showing that retail sales see a 20% uplift near major transit hubs, and areas within one mile of a transit station experience a 28% increase in new retail businesses. By bringing targeted promotions directly into the commuting journey, Nexos capitalizes on this growing global trend.

"We're proud to support PEM in delivering smarter and more meaningful connections, further integrating retail in transit environments," said Eric Allen, CEO of LISNR. "Nexos is a great example of how proximity-first experiences can unlock value for both consumers and businesses—in one of Latin America's most dynamic cities."

With Nexos, PEM aims to transform daily commutes into engaging, rewarding experiences—while offering merchants and brands an unprecedented tool for context-aware, high-impact advertising.

ABOUT LISNR

Today's customer expects seamless, secure, and context-aware interactions—anytime, anywhere. LISNR® helps brands deliver on that expectation by powering proximity engagement that works without dependence on hardware, connectivity, or QR codes. With millions of transmissions in over 100 countries, LISNR's ultrasonic SDK (Radius®) and gamified consumer engagement platform (Quest) allow businesses to recognize presence, personalize experiences, and process transactions in real-time. From mobility and retail to fintech and hospitality, LISNR bridges the gap between digital and physical with proximity-first experiences that drive loyalty, revenue, and trust. For more information, visit LISNR.com.

ABOUT PEM MEDIA AGENCY

PEM Media Agency is a leading media trading company with a focus on Out of Home (OOH) and Digital Out of Home (DOOH) solutions. Our expertise in Mass Transit advertising allows us to deliver impactful campaigns to large audiences. With over a decade of experience, we've established strong partnerships with major economic sectors in our country. We're excited to collaborate with LISNR and leverage Nexos to revolutionize brand-audience connections through innovative technology and strategic expertise.

Referenced Studies:

Credit, Kevin. (2018). Economic development for the 21st century: how proximity to transit and walkability influence business creation and performance. https://d.lib.msu.edu/etd/16348

Ozan, Selena. (2025). The Future of Retail: A Case Study of Liverpool Lime Street Station's Phenomenal Sales Growth. https://www.reportlinker.com/article/9701

Media Contact

