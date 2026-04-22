PenChecks Trust Expands NextLevel IRA Platform with PGIM's RetireWell Managed Account Solution

"We are focused on removing friction from the rollover experience while simultaneously elevating the quality of outcomes for participants. This partnership allows us to deliver both, seamlessly." Post this

"Bringing PGIM's managed account solution into our Invest4U ecosystem is a natural next step in the evolution of NextLevel IRA," said Scott Okrasinski, Chief Revenue Officer at PenChecks. "We are focused on removing friction from the rollover experience while simultaneously elevating the quality of outcomes for participants. This partnership allows us to deliver both, seamlessly."

The NextLevel IRA platform is designed to help retirement plan service providers capture rollover opportunities, reduce plan leakage, and create a more connected participant experience. Through deep integration with recordkeeping systems and a fully digital onboarding process, NLIRA enables participants to transition assets into IRAs with personalized investment solutions aligned to their retirement goals.

With the addition of PGIM RetireWell™ Managed Accounts, participants can benefit from:

Professionally managed portfolios tailored to retirement income and accumulation needs

A disciplined investment framework backed by PGIM's global investment expertise

Seamless integration into the digital rollover and onboarding experience

Ongoing portfolio monitoring and adjustments designed to adapt over time

"PGIM is committed to helping individuals achieve better retirement outcomes through innovative and scalable solutions," said Tony Fiore, Head of DC Intermediary Sales at PGIM. "Partnering with PenChecks allows us to extend the reach of our managed account solution to a broader audience through a highly efficient and integrated IRA platform."

This partnership builds on PenChecks' broader strategy to create a flexible managed account marketplace within NLIRA, offering advisors and firms the ability to deliver differentiated investment experiences while maintaining operational efficiency.

As the retirement landscape continues to evolve, PenChecks remains focused on delivering solutions that align the interests of participants, advisors, and plan sponsors—transforming what has traditionally been a fragmented rollover process into a streamlined, value-driven experience.

About PenChecks, Inc./PenChecks Trust Company of America ("PenChecks")

PenChecks is a leading provider of outsourced retirement plan distribution services, helping third party administrators, plan sponsors, recordkeepers, and advisors navigate complex distribution requirements.

ABOUT PGIM

PGIM is the global asset management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), with $1.5 trillion in assets under management.¹ PGIM offers clients deep expertise across public and private asset classes, delivering a diverse range of investment strategies and tailored solutions—including fixed income, equities, real estate and other retail investment vehicles. With 1,500+ investment professionals across 37 offices in 20 countries, we serve retail and institutional clients worldwide. For more information, visit pgim.com.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI) of the United States is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential plc, incorporated in the United Kingdom or with Prudential Assurance Company, a subsidiary of M&G plc, incorporated in the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

¹As of 31 Dec. 2025

Media Contact

Tom Makeever, PenChecks Trust, 1 904-945-9411, [email protected], https://penchecks.com/

SOURCE PenChecks Trust