PenCraft Book Awards announces the Top Three Best Book Winners for the 2023 - 7th Annual PenCraft Book Award Competition

The PenCraft Book Awards committee is proud to announce the top three 2023 Best Book Award Winners - they are, "Best Book of The Year - Early Grave by Paul Levine," "Best Nonfiction Book of the Year - Swift Sword by Doyle Glass," and "Best Fiction Book of the Year - The Senator's Wife by Jen Lyon." The PenCraft Book Awards Competition is an annual event dedicated to supporting emerging authors and their books. Monetary awards are given to the top three winning authors.

HOUSTON, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2023 PenCraft Book Award Competition, one of the biggest literary contests celebrating the exceptional works of mainstream, indie, and self-published authors, has announced its top three winners. This year's contest was fierce, with over a thousand entries from talented authors and publishers worldwide. After a thorough evaluation, the best titles started to emerge. The difference between a winning and a non-winning book was often just 1 point in this year's competition.

The final judging results revealed over 200 winners across an impressive 80-something categories. These awards recognize exceptional books published from 2021 to 2023.

The top 3 winners for the 7th Annual PenCraft Book Award Competition are Best Book of The Year, Early Grave by Paul Levine, Best Nonfiction Book of the Year - Swift Sword by Doyle Glass, and Best Fiction Book of the Year, The Senator's Wife by Jen Lyon.

These three books have garnered rave reviews and have consistently dominated Amazon's best-selling list. Our judges gave these three books the highest scores out of all the remarkable books received for the 2023 PenCraft Book Award Competition.

Early Grave by Paul Levine won Best Book of The Year. The Best Book of the Year award is given to the highest-scoring book of all books received during the competition year. It can be a fiction or a nonfiction book.

Paul Levine, a former lawyer turned full-time novelist, has been crafting compelling books since 1990. With his debut novel, "To Speak for the Dead," he made a lasting impression and has since written 24 more, all of which have consistently been top sellers. How does he maintain his knack for storytelling? According to Levine, his years of spinning captivating tales as legal briefs seamlessly transitioned him into the realm of fiction writing. His experience mirrors the success of renowned authors like Scott Turow, Jasmine Guillory, and John Grisham, who also excelled in the legal field before finding acclaim in the literary world.

"Early Grave" is the concluding novel to the bestselling Jake Lassiter series that began with "To Speak for the Dead." It is a legal thriller revealing the shocking depths corporate law will go to win a case. As the protagonist's godson reluctantly steps onto the high school football field with an ill-fitting helmet, he finds himself facing off against a formidable opponent. Out on the field, he is knocked to the ground, losing his helmet in the process. The fall leaves him with a concussion and a spinal fracture inflicted by the same player, and he seeks justice with the help of renowned attorney Jake Lassiter. Will Lassiter be able to prove negligence by the coach? You will need to buy the book to find out.

Our Best Nonfiction Book of the Year was "Swift Sword" by Doyle Glass. "Swift Sword" is the account of a deadly Vietnam battle that happened on September 4, 1967, when US Marines from Mike Company, 3rd Battalion, Fifth Marines, found themselves pinned down by enemy fire in the treacherous Que Son Valley of South Vietnam. It is based on interviews with 50 veterans who experienced the conflict firsthand, as well as the accounts from relatives of those who never returned. This gripping narrative offers an accurate depiction of war's brutal reality. Unlike many war books, "Swift Sword" goes beyond military jargon and vividly portrays the brutal realities faced on the frontlines. Through the author's expert storytelling, even non-military readers will be able to truly understand what it feels like to be in a deadly firefight. The marines' personal recollections and gripping dialogue paint a compelling picture of their struggle for survival against an overwhelmingly powerful enemy force.

Notably, the book also provides insights into the deep respect the veterans hold for their adversaries, whether they were Viet Cong or NVA regulars.

Doyle Glass is a talented author, historian, and sculptor whose passion lies in preserving the incredible tales of courageous men and women. Doyle Glass was also an attorney who became an author. He served as a former Assistant District Attorney in Texas and later became an Assistant Attorney General in Kentucky. During his tenure, he fearlessly prosecuted some of the most violent crimes in both states.

As a sculptor, Glass used art to honor heroes and keep their stories alive. In 2001, he crafted a bronze statue of Medal of Honor recipient John Squires, a soldier who risked his life to save others in World War II. This statue proudly stands in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, as the Kentucky Medal of Honor Memorial, serving as a powerful reminder of the local citizens who fought and made sacrifices for freedom. In 2008, Glass also created the Texas Medal of Honor Memorial, depicting George O'Brien, a deserving Korean War recipient of the Medal of Honor. This memorial can be found at the International Artillery Museum in Saint Jo, Texas.

Doyle Glass's deep commitment to honoring those who have valiantly sacrificed in combat shines through in his selfless act of donating his PenCraft Book Award winnings to The Military Order of the Purple Heart. This national organization comprises patriotic veterans who have been wounded in combat and received the prestigious Purple Heart medal. Glass's action embodies the spirit of gratitude and recognition for those who have fought to preserve our freedom.

Our Best Fiction book of the Year is The Senator's Wife by Jen Lyon. The Best Fiction Book of the Year award is given to the highest-scoring book of all fiction books received during the competition year.

The Senator's Wife is a novel about a professional soccer player, Alex Grey, who is on a vacation in the tranquil South Carolina islands. Little does she know that her peaceful getaway will take a dramatic turn when she becomes the sole witness to a sailing accident. Alex makes a quick decision and jumps in, risking her life to save a drowning woman. Her courageous act involves none other than saving Catharine Cleveland, the wife of a prominent U.S. Senator.

This strange encounter leads them to become friends, and despite their vastly different backgrounds, these two women find themselves inexplicably drawn to each other. From the soccer fields of Portland to the bustling Marina District of San Francisco Bay and even the cutthroat political scene in Washington, D.C., their friendship blossoms into an irresistible attraction.

However, navigating their intense connection comes with its challenges. Both women must confront the daunting question: is pursuing love worth the sacrifices when living in the relentless spotlight of the public eye?

This is a riveting tale of love, courage, and the price of fame, the question is - will Alex and Catharine risk it all for a chance at happiness?

Author Jen Lyon is passionate about sports, travel, theatre, and the ocean. When she's not engrossed in writing, Lyon indulges in a variety of thrilling pursuits. You might find her gracefully sailing across the waves, gliding on a cycling adventure, or skillfully paddleboarding. Alternatively, she can be spotted exploring the treasures of her neighborhood bookstore or fervently cheering on her favorite NWSL soccer team. In addition, Jen dedicates her time to training horses at her picturesque Southern California horse ranch. Surrounded by her loving wife, Donna, and their beloved dogs and horses, Jen's life is an exhilarating blend of passion and adventure.

Jen is a shining example of a triumphant Indie Author, defying the odds and achieving what many believed to be impossible. Guided by some words of wisdom from Thomas Jefferson, "I find that the harder I work, the more luck I seem to have," Jen has lived those words and dedicated herself to her craft, putting in an immense effort to become an author whom her readers love. The results of her hard work are evident, as success has unquestionably found its way to her. "The Senator's Wife" was the first book in a three-book series. The series' second book is titled "Caught Sleeping" and is also available for purchase.

The PenCraft Book Awards are truly grateful to have had such incredibly talented contestants personified by these three remarkable authors. We are delighted to have received books of such high quality in our 2023 competition. This year, the PenCraft Book Awards attracted over a thousand submissions from authors and publishers worldwide. According to David Hearne, Editor and Chief of the awards organization, "The PenCraft Book Award is a highly valuable resource for all authors, especially self-published or independent ones. By winning a PenCradft Book Award, authors can greatly boost their online presence, gain credibility for their titles, and stand out in the incredibly competitive book market."

PenCraft Book Awards sponsors five separate award programs throughout the year. They are open to all authors —mainstream, independent, & self-published. Each program has its own judging panel and announcement timeline. Many authors and publishers enter one or more contests, depending on their publication and marketing timeline.

The PenCraft Book Awards Competition is an annual event with the purpose of helping foster the promotion of new authors and books to the reading public. Monetary awards are given to the top three winning authors. The PenCraft Book Awards was founded in 2016. Many book contests require that you are published only by certain publishers or belong to specific organizations. The PenCraft Book Award competition doesn't have those unfriendly and restrictive requirements. The contest is an equal opportunity competition.

"You win awards, you sell more products. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon"

