Pendry Hotels & Resorts and Fitness Pioneer Tracy Anderson Partner for MYMODE Fitness Tour

"Tracy Anderson is an internationally recognized fitness expert, renowned for her unique approach to exercise and her unparalleled fitness method, and renown for clientele including Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez, and Tracee Ellis Ross," said Azadeh Hawkins, global creative director at Montage International. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Tracy to bring MYMODE to our guests across the country."

The Tracy Anderson x Pendry Hotels & Resorts MYMODE fitness tour full schedule is as follows:

Pendry West Hollywood: September 22 – 25, 2023

– 25, 2023 Pendry Chicago: October 6 – 9, 2023

– 9, 2023 Pendry Park City: October 11 – 15, 2023

– 15, 2023 Pendry Manhattan West: October 19 – 22, 2023

– 22, 2023 Pendry San Diego : October 30 – November 2, 2023

: – Sagamore Pendry Baltimore : November 9 – 12, 2023

: – 12, 2023 Pendry Washington DC – The Wharf: December 5 – 8, 2023

– 8, 2023 Pendry Newport Beach: January 19 – 29, 2024 (Tracy Anderson will lead select classes during these dates).

"I am drenched in excitement for MYMODE to come to a Pendry hotel near you," said Tracy Anderson. "I can't wait to share the MYMODE fitness experience across the country and inspire people new to the program to discover next-level body results. The true joy of my work is empowering clients to move their bodies, challenge themselves, and reach dreams they would've never thought possible. To experience those magical transformations in the luxury of a Pendry space...it's a dream come true."

For additional details on upcoming Tracy Anderson x Pendry Hotels & Resorts MYMODE fitness tour classes, please visit https://tracyanderson.com/mymode-tour-pendry or follow @pendryhotels and @tracyandersonmethod.

