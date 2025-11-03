Pendry Hotels & Resorts Announces 2025 Holiday Programming

From festive dining events and seasonal libations to themed destination experiences, hotel guests and locals can spend the holidays with Pendry Hotels & Resorts

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pendry Hotels & Resorts is set to deliver the magic of the holiday season with a curated calendar of festive offerings across its seven properties. From festive dining and signature sips to exclusive gatherings and stylish stays, guests can experience unique programming from coast to coast, including intimate concerts, special performances, and family-friendly events.

Key Holiday Events by Property

The following 2025 holiday programming will take place at all Pendry properties: Pendry San Diego,Pendry Park City, Pendry Newport Beach, Pendry Chicago,Pendry Manhattan West,Pendry Baltimore, Pendry Washington DC - The Wharf, and Pendry Natirar.

Pendry San Diego

Chefsgiving: An annual Thanksgiving-inspired dinner on November 13 at 6 p.m. at Provisional Kitchen, featuring top San Diego culinary talent. Tickets are $150 per person and include wine pairings and a $30 donation to the San Diego Food Bank.

"Deck The Halls" at Nason's Beer Hall: Over-the-top holiday décor and festive cocktails, like the Sleigh My Name, Jolly Good Rye, Jingle Juice and more, from November 27, 2025, to January 3, 2026.

Pancakes and Pajamas at Provisional: A festive brunch taking place on December 13 and 14 from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. that encourages guests to get cozy in PJs. Expect brunch favorites, a special visit from Santa and a pair of complimentary children's holiday pajamas from P.J. Salvage. Price is $55 per child.

Holiday Boozy Tea: A festive twist on their signature tea service at Fifth & Rose, offered Fridays through Sundays from 1 – 4 p.m. in December. Price is $78 per person.

For reservations or more information about Pendry San Diego's holiday programming, please visit the hotel's Seasonal Happenings webpage or call (619) 738-7000).

Pendry Park City

Gondola Opening Weekend Party: Celebrate the start of ski season and the all-new Sunrise Gondola from November 21–23, presented in partnership with Perrier. Events include all-day slopeside DJs and a pop-up bar serving craft cocktails and Perrier-powered après ski revelry each day from 2 – 5 p.m.

Chefsgiving: A Thanksgiving dinner buffet and dessert bar on November 27 (2 – 7 p.m.). Guests can also craft pies for donation to local organizations. Price is $135 per adult (includes a $25 donation to Peace House).

Après Terrace: Lunch and a pause on your ski day, available 11:00 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily throughout the ski season, starting November 21.

New Year's Eve at Après Pendry: A rooftop New Year's pre-party on December 31 (4 p.m. – 1 a.m.) with a DJ set, warm eats, and views of the Canyons Village fireworks.

For reservations or more information about Pendry Park City's holiday programming, please visit the hotel's Seasonal Happenings webpage or call (435) 800-1990).

Pendry Newport Beach

Chefsgiving: A multi-chef event on November 15 at 6 :30 p.m. with chef-attended stations and live entertainment. Price is $150 per person (includes a $30 donation to Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County).

Holiday High Tea: A Southern California-style tea service on Wednesday through Sunday afternoons in December, featuring savory and sweet treats, caviar, and champagne.

Festive Cabana Takeover: A signature spin on the holidays, featuring a transformation of our poolside cabanas, courtesy of Roger's Gardens, turning them into a private wonderland featuring holiday decor, fire pit, music, gruyere fondue, seasonal cocktails, curated festive savory and sweet menu, hot chocolate and more.

Story Time with Mrs. Claus: Saturdays in December, made extra sweet. Add a little magic to your season with an afternoon in The Cabaret at The Elwood Club with Mrs. Claus featuring story time, letter writing to Santa, holiday crafts and sweet treats.

For reservations or more information about Pendry Newport Beach's holiday programming, please visit the hotel's Seasonal Happenings webpage or call (949) 688-8001).

Pendry Chicago

Chefsgiving: A culinary event in collaboration with Venteux on November 20. Tickets are $150, with $50 donated to charity.

Winter Garden at Château Carbide: A rooftop winter haven open Thursday through Saturday from November 20 to March 8. Features private lodges with cozy fireplaces, seasonal cocktails, and city views.

For reservations or more information about Pendry Chicago's holiday programming, please visit the hotel's Seasonal Happenings webpage or call (312) 985-0942).

Pendry Manhattan West

Holiday Postcards by Tanu Vasu: Local New York artist Tanu Vasu will illustrate the signature holiday card live in the lobby on December 9, 2025. Cards will be available for children to personalize and send to Santa throughout December.

For reservations or more information about Pendry Manhattan West's holiday programming, please visit the hotel's Pendry Manhattan West or call (212) 933-7000).

Pendry Baltimore

Baltimore Lighted Boat Parade Viewing Party: Held on December 6 at the Pool Deck, featuring seasonal hot beverages, treats, and live carolers. Price is $50+ per adult and $20+ per child.

Festive Boozy Tea: A modern afternoon tea with holiday-infused, spirited tea-based cocktails and seasonal sweet and savory bites, offered Friday through Sunday throughout the season. Price is $75+ per guest.

For reservations or more information about Pendry Baltimore's holiday programming, please visit the hotel's Seasonal Happenings webpage or call (443) 552-1400).

Pendry Washington DC - The Wharf

Chefsgiving Boozy Tea: A Thanksgiving-themed weekly tea service on Saturdays in November, featuring holiday-inspired tea cocktails and bites. A portion of November's proceeds will be donated to a local charity.

Pancakes & PJ Brunch: A festive holiday brunch buffet on December 14, where guests are encouraged to wear their pajamas. Gingerbread-making kits are available for an additional charge.

NYE Party at Moonraker: A Japanese-inspired New Year's Gathering (Shinnenkai Soiree) on December 31 with a premium open bar, sushi, DJ, and champagne toast. Tickets are $195++ (for guests 21 and up).

For reservations or more information about Pendry Washington DC - The Wharf 's holiday programming, please visit the hotel's Seasonal Happenings webpage or call (202) 843-1112).

Pendry Natirar

Holiday Boozy Tea: Tea-based cocktails alongside a classic tea menu at The Great Room, offered Fridays & Saturdays from 2–4 p.m., November 28 – January 3. Price is $120 per person.

Chefsgiving: A plated 4-course dinner on November 22 at 6 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Somerset County Food Bank. Price is $189 per person.

Tree Lighting Ceremony: A complimentary, celebratory ceremony on December 6 (5–7 p.m.) with hot cocoa, pastries, and Victorian-style carolers.

Storytime with Santa: A meet-and-greet and story time on December 20 (1–3 p.m.) in The Den. Price is $48 per adult and $30 per child (ages 10 and under) and includes a photo op.

For reservations or more information about Pendry Natirar's holiday programming, please visit the hotel's Seasonal Happenings webpage or call (908) 254-2300).

About Pendry Hotels & Resorts

Pendry Hotels & Resorts is a contemporary luxury hospitality brand from Montage International. Pendry combines inspired design with a celebration of culture and authentic service tailored to today's cultured world traveler. Founders Alan J. Fuerstman and Michael Fuerstman's well-seasoned experience in the hospitality industry serves as the foundation for the brand, injecting each property with a unique perspective on contemporary style, and an emphasis on the arts and local community in the city it calls home. The portfolio of hotels and resorts includes Pendry San Diego, Pendry Baltimore, Pendry Chicago, Pendry Manhattan West, Pendry Park City, Pendry Washington DC – The Wharf, Pendry Newport Beach and Pendry Natirar. Future destinations include Pendry Tampa, Pendry Barbados, Pendry Punta Mita, Pendry Nashville and Pendry Mexico City. Pendry Hotels & Resorts is a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. For more information on Pendry Hotels & Resorts, follow @pendryhotels or visit www.pendry.com.

