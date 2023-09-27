Pendry Hotels & Resorts Announces Grand Opening of Pendry Newport Beach

"We look forward to bringing the vibrancy and gracious hospitality of Pendry to Orange County and showcasing all that we have to offer to our guests and the local community," said Alan J. Fuerstman, Founder, Chairman and CEO Montage International Tweet this

Pendry Newport Beach is home to the following dining, wellness and lifestyle concepts:

SET Steak & Sushi – Created by dining and nightlife powerhouse Clique Hospitality, SET Steak & Sushi features American steakhouse classics accompanied by modern coastal cuisine including hand-rolled sushi, sashimi, and specialty rolls. SET's vibrant beverage menu includes an extensive wine list, classic cocktails, and innovative specialties.

Bar Pendry – A richly designed space that evokes the grandeur of a classic bar, but with the modern essence of today. Bar Pendry specializes in both light bites and hearty food offerings alongside handcrafted cocktails, making it the perfect space for private meetings, social gatherings and cocktail hour.

Tree Shack Pool Bar & Grill – Open from sunrise to evening, Tree Shack is inspired by the flavors of Baja with a focus on farm-fresh vegetables and the 'best of' Southern California ingredients, all masterfully prepared and served in the outdoor dining patio or poolside.

Spa Pendry – A world-class spa featuring an exclusive menu of luxury treatments for the body, skin and wellness. Spa Pendry brings the latest in fitness, wellness, health and technology to Newport Beach with seven treatment rooms, including a couple's room, eucalyptus-infused steam rooms and a cryotherapy chamber.

Fitness Center – A 24-hour fitness center featuring Technogym fitness equipment, Peloton bikes and complimentary amenities.

Paintbox – Pendry's signature kids club offers a dedicated kids' zone brought to life by experienced and passionate childcare associates who make every day an adventure to remember. For children ages 5-12, activities are specially crafted to inspire, engage and entertain Pendry Newport Beach's youngest guests.

Meetings & Events – With over 58,000 square feet of beautifully designed indoor and outdoor spaces, Pendry Newport Beach is the perfect locale for a special event of any size or style. Among the resort's various spaces includes the 8,700-square-foot Grand Ballroom, the largest meeting space in Newport Beach ; three stylish private salon spaces with natural light and outdoor terraces; the Gallery which boasts 3,900 square feet of pre-function space; and the Event Lawn, the perfect location for al-fresco celebrations big and small. State-of-the-art technology, high-touch service and well-appointed amenities complement each meeting and event space.

The Elwood Club

Located within its own private wing of the resort, The Elwood Club is the inaugural and flagship modern members club built on the traditions of luxury hospitality and born into the lineage of Montage and Pendry Hotels & Resorts. The Elwood Club celebrates exceptional experiences in music, art, travel, fashion, food, drink, wellness and sport through a robust calendar of bespoke programming and events that spark connections and spur conversation to create an exceptional experience.

The Elwood Club offers private, members-only spaces and offerings including:

Viamara – The indoor/outdoor dining concept will serve as the signature lunch and dinner restaurant for The Elwood Club. Viamara will complement the character of Newport Beach with a modern Italian twist, while delivering a culinary experience featuring seasonal produce and locally sourced fish and meat with a commitment to sustainability. Standout dishes will include a collection of house-made pastas and pizzas, along with shareable items including whipped ricotta, a seafood tower and more. The beverage list at Viamara is heavily inspired by Italian wines, housed in the restaurant's dedicated wine cellar, as well as a range of aperitifs, digestifs and refreshing craft cocktails.

The Pub – A casual hideaway offering a menu of pub fare alongside a draft beer selection focused on European-style brews. The cozy lounge seating, roaring fireplace and golf simulator make this setting the go-to for game day, a night out or happy hour.

The Cabaret – A one-of-a-kind show venue and nightlife space reminiscent of a classic cabaret show bar. Anchored by a center stage, The Elwood Cabaret will offer live entertainment and intimate shows for members to enjoy, with a beverage menu that highlights rare and refined vintage spirits, timeless craft cocktails and an extensive Champagne list.

"The Elwood Club was created to provide our members with an artistic, sophisticated, exclusive and highly programmed social club experience where they can entertain and unwind, from day to night, with friends and neighbors alike," said Michael Fuerstman, co-founder, Pendry Hotels & Resorts. "We look forward to debuting The Elwood Club as an unmatched hospitality destination in Orange County."

Be among the first to experience Pendry Newport Beach with the Stay & Play offer, including a $75 daily resort credit ($150 for suites and $300 for specialty suites) to use towards any one of the resort's dining concepts, poolside or at Spa Pendry.

For more information on Pendry Newport Beach, or to book online for stays, please visit www.pendry.com/newport-beach; or follow on social @pendryhotels and @pendrynewportbeach. For more information about The Elwood Club or to apply for membership, please visit www.elwoodclub.com and follow @elwoodclub.

About Pendry Newport Beach

Poised to redefine contemporary luxury in one of Southern California's most revered beach communities, this stylish and sophisticated urban resort features 295 guestrooms, including 114 suites, many with ocean, harbor, and/or bay views. Just steps from Fashion Island, one of Orange County's premier shopping destinations, the resort features interiors by acclaimed Studio Munge, landscape architecture by Burton Studio, SET Steak & Sushi, Bar Pendry, Spa Pendry, Paintbox Kids Club, Tree Shack Pool Bar & Grill with a pool sundeck, a 24/7 fitness center, and more than 58,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space. The property is home to private membership club, The Elwood Club. This landmark hospitality asset, located within the heart of Fashion Island, was purchased in February 2022 by an affiliate of Eagle Four Partners, LLC, owners, and operators of a portfolio of private clubs, hotels and resorts in coastal Orange County. For more information, visit www.pendry.com/newport-beach or follow @pendrynewportbeach.

About Pendry Hotels & Resorts

Pendry Hotels & Resorts is a contemporary luxury hospitality brand from Montage International. Pendry combines inspired design with a celebration of culture and authentic service tailored to today's cultured world traveler. Founders Alan J. Fuerstman and Michael Fuerstman's well-seasoned experience in the hospitality industry serves as the foundation for the brand, injecting each property with a unique perspective on contemporary style, and an emphasis on the arts and local community in the city it calls home. The portfolio of hotels and resorts includes Pendry San Diego, Sagamore Pendry Baltimore, Pendry West Hollywood, Pendry Chicago, Pendry Manhattan West, Pendry Park City, Pendry Washington DC – The Wharf and Pendry Newport Beach. Future destinations include Pendry Natirar, Pendry Tampa, Pendry La Quinta, Pendry Barbados and Pendry Punta Mita. Pendry Hotels & Resorts is a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. For more information on Pendry Hotels & Resorts, follow @pendryhotels or visit www.pendry.com.

About Eagle Four Partners, LLC

Eagle Four Partners is a Newport Beach, CA-based private equity group specializing in strategic hospitality, golf, lifestyle residential, and sports entertainment investments. Founded in 1996, Eagle Four has participated as the lead equity investor in more than $3 billion of transactions including most recently the acquisition of Pendry Newport Beach, formerly the Fashion Island Hotel. Eagle Four's current real estate asset portfolio consists of other notable Newport Beach properties including VEA Newport Beach, Balboa Bay Resort & Club and Newport Beach Country Club, along with other independent and branded hotels and resorts in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, and Hawaii. Eagle Four's expertise includes building strategic partnerships, being good stewards of assets, aggressive asset management, and creative deal structuring all with the goal of generating substantial value. For more information, visit www.eaglefourpartners.com.

