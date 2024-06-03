Pendry Hotels & Resorts Announces Pendry Mexico City and Pendry Residences Mexico City

"We are incredibly excited to embark on this project, and to bring Pendry to Mexico City with our partners at Grupo TGT, Grupo MRP and Central de Arquitectura." - Alan J. Fuerstman, founder, chairman and CEO of Montage International Post this

"We are incredibly excited to embark on this project, and to bring Pendry to Mexico City with our partners at Grupo TGT, Grupo MRP and Central de Arquitectura," said Alan J. Fuerstman, founder, chairman and CEO of Montage International. "The vibrancy of Pendry coupled with the premier Roma Norte location of the hotel and residences will bring a highly energized luxury hospitality and residential experience to the city. We look forward to introducing our guests, residential owners, and the community to Pendry."

Pendry Residences Mexico City will offer fully serviced living featuring only 20 one- to three-bedroom apartments boasting contemporary finishes and expansive living spaces. Pendry Residences Mexico City homeowners will have exclusive access to all the amenities and services of the hotel along with resident-only experiences. In addition, a dedicated residential staff will be committed to personalizing the needs of each owner, whether in residence or from afar. Luxury turn-key ownership includes property management, an optional Pendry rental program and customized services.

"Mexico City is one of the most exciting global destinations that we have long been inspired by," said Michael Fuerstman, co-founder, Pendry Hotels & Resorts. "The city has become such an incredible place for culture, food and art, and we look forward to bringing our perspective to the destination."

A rendering for Pendry Mexico City can be found here.

About Montage International

Montage International, the hospitality management company founded by Alan J. Fuerstman, features the ultra-luxury brand Montage Hotels & Resorts, the new luxury hospitality brand Pendry Hotels & Resorts, Montage Residences, Pendry Residences, and the management of some of the country's premier golf courses and clubs. Founded in 2002, Montage Hotels & Resorts is an artistic collection of distinctive hotels, resorts, and residences. Pendry Hotels & Resorts, founded in 2014, is a collection of contemporary luxury hotels for today's cultured world traveler located in taste-making destinations. For more information, please visit www.montageinternational.com and follow @montagehotels and @pendryhotels.

About Pendry Hotels & Resorts

Pendry Hotels & Resorts is a contemporary luxury hospitality brand from Montage International. Pendry combines inspired design with a celebration of culture and authentic service tailored to today's cultured world traveler. Founders Alan J. Fuerstman and Michael Fuerstman's well-seasoned experience in the hospitality industry serves as the foundation for the brand, injecting each property with a unique perspective on contemporary style, and an emphasis on the arts and local community in the city it calls home. The portfolio of hotels includes Pendry San Diego, Sagamore Pendry Baltimore, Pendry West Hollywood, Pendry Chicago, Pendry Manhattan West, Pendry Park City and Pendry Washington DC – The Wharf and Pendry Newport Beach. Future destinations include: Pendry Natirar, Pendry Tampa, Pendry Punta Mita, Pendry Barbados, Pendry La Quinta and Pendry Mexico City. Pendry Hotels & Resorts is a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. For more information on Pendry Hotels & Resorts, follow @pendryhotels or visit www.pendry.com.

About Pendry Residences

Pendry Residences is a bespoke collection of private, whole-ownership residential offerings at select Pendry Hotels & Resorts, a new luxury hospitality brand from Montage International. Pendry combines inspired design with a celebration of culture and authentic service. Created for cultured and discerning homeowners, each residential offering infuses a unique perspective on contemporary style that blends with the arts and local community. Current and future Pendry Residences include: West Hollywood, California; Natirar, New Jersey; Park City, Utah; Tampa, Florida; St. Peter, Barbados; La Quinta; California; Mexico City, Mexico and Riviera Nayarit, Mexico. For additional information on residential opportunities, please visit www.pendry.com/residences.

