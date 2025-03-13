Pendry Hotels & Resorts Announces Pendry Nashville and Pendry Residences Nashville

Pendry Nashville To Debut in Growing Paseo South Gulch Development

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pendry Hotels & Resorts today announced its partnership with SomeraRoad, a Nashville and New York based real estate investment and development firm, and Trestle Studios, to bring Pendry Nashville and Pendry Residences Nashville to the growing Paseo South Gulch district. The hotel is expected to break ground immediately and will open in 2027.

Pendry Nashville will be designed by local Nashville architectural firm, ESa (Earl Swensson Associates Inc.), and New York-based interior design studio, Post Company. The hotel will feature 180 guestrooms and suites, 146 Pendry Residences, a ground floor restaurant and lobby bar, a rooftop pool with a rooftop garden restaurant and bar, state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor fitness center, a writer's room and library which doubles as a meeting space, a junior ballroom with a show kitchen and a ballroom with private outdoor terrace. The second floor collectively provides 10,000 square feet of meeting and event space. The design will exude southern sophistication with cozy fireplaces and gracious seating arrangements. Italian marbles, warm woods, and burnished brass accents with an eclectic mix of vintage pieces and collected artworks will be featured throughout the hotel. The distinct amenities throughout will uniquely meet the needs of both hotel guests and residential owners.

"It's an exciting moment for us to be able to bring the Pendry brand to Nashville," said Alan J. Fuerstman, founder, chairman and CEO of Montage International. "The Paseo South Gulch is such a dynamic and desirable location, already home to a collection of fantastic and acclaimed brands and concepts. We look forward to capturing the true sense of spirit that's so unique to the city, and showcasing all that Pendry has to offer."

Pendry Residences Nashville will bring an unmatched luxury residential experience to Nashville that combines signature Pendry style, featuring contemporary design along with impeccable serviced living. The 146 Residences will offer best-in-class architecture and design, spacious floorplans, bespoke finishes, and breathtaking city views. The Residences will offer access to the hotel's amenities and services while also enjoying the comfort and conveniences of a home with a dedicated staff to cater to the needs of everyday living. Exclusive residential amenities include a private residential pool, offering a unique rooftop experience including a dining room, whiskey and billiards room, security, parking, personalized services, property management and more. Residences will range from one- to four-bedrooms with expansive living up to 3,800 square feet. Residences will be available for purchase this year.

"Pendry is going to be a game changing addition to Nashville's hospitality and residential offerings," said Ian Ross, SomeraRoad founder and managing principal. "We couldn't have found a better partner to usher in an unmatched luxury hotel and residential experience to the heart of the Paseo South Gulch. Their approach to design, service, and hospitality is best-in-class and will perfectly complement the dynamic, culturally driven neighborhood we are building in Nashville. Paseo South Gulch has positioned itself as one of the most unique and exciting destinations in the city and Pendry will only build upon this vibrant personality."

Pendry Nashville will celebrate the soul of Music City through its lively and upscale design, distinct food and beverage concepts, event spaces, and unique programming. Nestled amongst Paseo South Gulch's unique shops, restaurants, offices, residences, and community events, Pendry Nashville positions guests and residents in an irreplaceable location at the center of the action.

"Nashville is one of the most exciting cities in America, bursting with vibrant energy and soul, and The Gulch neighborhood feels like the epicenter of it all," said Michael Fuerstman, co-founder, Pendry Hotels & Resorts. "We are honored to bring Pendry to this great city and look forward to creating something spectacular that pays respect to Southern Hospitality and features our unique perspective on contemporary luxury."

Additional partners include JE Dunn Capital Partners and Clark Construction. Financing was arranged by the Walker & Dunlop New York Capital Markets team.

About Montage International

Montage International, the hospitality management company founded by Alan J. Fuerstman, features the ultra-luxury brand Montage Hotels & Resorts, the new luxury hospitality brand Pendry Hotels & Resorts, Montage Residences, Pendry Residences, and the management of some of the country's premier golf courses and clubs. Founded in 2002, Montage Hotels & Resorts is an artistic collection of distinctive hotels, resorts, and residences. Pendry Hotels & Resorts, founded in 2014, is a collection of contemporary luxury hotels for today's cultured world traveler located in taste-making destinations. For more information, please visit www.montageinternational.com and follow @montagehotels and @pendryhotels.

About Pendry Hotels & Resorts

Pendry Hotels & Resorts is a contemporary luxury hospitality brand from Montage International. Pendry combines inspired design with a celebration of culture and authentic service tailored to today's cultured world traveler. Founders Alan J. Fuerstman and Michael Fuerstman's well-seasoned experience in the hospitality industry serves as the foundation for the brand, injecting each property with a unique perspective on contemporary style, and an emphasis on the arts and local community in the city it calls home. The portfolio of hotels and resorts includes Pendry San Diego, Sagamore Pendry Baltimore, Pendry West Hollywood, Pendry Chicago, Pendry Manhattan West, Pendry Park City, Pendry Washington DC – The Wharf, Pendry Newport Beach, and Pendry Natirar. Future destinations include Pendry Tampa, Pendry Barbados, Pendry Punta Mita, Pendry Mexico City and Pendry Nashville. Pendry Hotels & Resorts is a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. For more information on Pendry Hotels & Resorts, follow @pendryhotels or visit www.pendry.com.

About Pendry Residences

Pendry Residences is a bespoke collection of private, whole-ownership residential offerings at select Pendry Hotels & Resorts, a contemporary luxury hospitality brand from Montage International. Pendry combines inspired design with a celebration of culture and authentic service. Created for cultured and discerning homeowners, each residential offering infuses a unique perspective on contemporary style that blends with the arts and local community. Current and future Pendry Residences include: West Hollywood, California; Natirar, New Jersey; Park City, Utah; Tampa, Florida; St. Peter, Barbados; Mexico City, Mexico, Punta Mita, Mexico and Nashville, Tennessee. For additional information on residential opportunities, please visit www.pendry.com/residences.

About SomeraRoad

SomeraRoad is a commercial real estate investment and development platform with headquarters in New York and Nashville, and additional offices in Austin, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Las Vegas and Tampa. Since its founding in 2016, the firm has taken an entrepreneurial and opportunistic approach to commercial real estate across a wide spectrum of asset classes, geographies, investment products, and risk profiles. At its core, SomeraRoad aims to navigate complex structures, identify market dislocations, craft an asymmetric risk profile, and align its interests with its investors. SomeraRoad invests in and develops commercial real estate across a variety of product types (office, industrial, multifamily, retail, hotel, condo, aviation, and other) in 50+ US geographies, and it has transacted on over $3B of investments, utilizing over $1B of equity over the course of its history. The firm has evolved into a diversified, vertically integrated real estate platform with a reputation for solving complex problems, becoming local experts, aggressively executing on its business plans, and driving outsized returns.

About Trestle Studios

Trestle Studio is a national lifestyle developer and operator with an extensive history of transforming complex properties throughout the US. Rooted in content arbitrage, the act of act of unlocking value through the strategic deployment of branding and design, our vertically integrated team has developed and operated more than a dozen award-winning hotels and twenty-five F&B outlets, including such iconic brands as the Hotel Chalet, Nomad, LINE, Freehand, Hoxton and Ace Hotels. Trestle's team have delivered over 3,500 hotel keys and 2.5 million gross square feet, with combined development budgets of more than $2 billion.

