Pendry Hotels & Resorts Celebrates Groundbreaking for Future Hotel and Residences Along Tampa's Famed Riverwalk

The development team took the occasion of the groundbreaking to announce that they have reached the milestone of more than $230 million in sales at Pendry Residences Tampa, including sales of several dozen residences in the last few months.

"Tampa's reputation as an exciting entertainment, business and innovation destination is growing quickly around the country and beyond," said Michael Fuerstman, Co-Founder, Pendry Hotels & Resorts. "We are pleased to see construction well underway for this tremendous hotel and residential development and look forward to bringing Pendry to the city."

Pendry Tampa will feature three signature food and beverage offerings, Spa Pendry and state-of-the-art fitness center, a rooftop pool, Paintbox Kids Club, 11,000 square feet of meeting and event space and a myriad of Riverwalk fronting retail and restaurants.

"Construction activity on site is moving into an exciting new phase, with foundation drilling well underway," said Reid Boren, Managing Partner, Two Roads Development. "Luxury hotels paired with hotel-serviced condominiums such as this are raising the level of hospitality and residential living across the country, and we are thrilled to help add this destination to the vibrant and growing Riverwalk in downtown Tampa."

Pendry Residences will include 207 modern luxury homes. Buyers drawn to Pendry can choose from a wide variety of floor levels and unique layouts, including several penthouse Residences on the top floors of the 39-story tower. Pendry Residences will offer homeowners a private residential entrance along Ashley Drive, a private lobby, elevator, and rooftop pool. Additionally, residents will have full access to an array of hotel services and amenities, including a dedicated residential staff, committed to turn-key ownership, including asset preservation, property management, and personalized experiences.

Pendry Tampa is developed in partnership with Pendry Hotels & Resorts and Two Roads Development of West Palm Beach.

For more information on Pendry Hotels & Resorts, please visit www.pendryhotels.com or follow @pendryhotels and @pendrytampa. To learn more about Pendry Residences, please visit www.pendry.com/residences/.

Renderings of Pendry Tampa and Pendry Residences Tampa are available here.

About Pendry Hotels & Resorts

Pendry Hotels & Resorts is a contemporary luxury hospitality brand from Montage International. Pendry combines inspired design with a celebration of culture and authentic service tailored to today's cultured world traveler. Founders Alan J. Fuerstman and Michael Fuerstman's well-seasoned experience in the hospitality industry serves as the foundation for the brand, injecting each property with a unique perspective on contemporary style, and an emphasis on the arts and local community in the city it calls home. The portfolio of hotels and resorts includes: Pendry San Diego, Sagamore Pendry Baltimore, Pendry West Hollywood, Pendry Chicago, Pendry Manhattan West, Pendry Park City, Pendry Washington DC – The Wharf and Pendry Newport Beach. Future destinations include Pendry Natirar, Pendry Tampa, Pendry Punta Mita and Pendry La Quinta. Pendry Hotels & Resorts is a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. For more information on Pendry Hotels & Resorts, follow @pendryhotels or visit www.pendry.com.

About Pendry Residences

Pendry Residences is a bespoke collection of private, whole ownership residential offerings at select Pendry Hotels & Resorts, a new luxury hospitality brand from Montage International. Pendry combines inspired design with a celebration of culture and authentic service. Created for cultured and discerning homeowners, each residential offering infuses a unique perspective on contemporary style that blends with the arts and local community. The Pendry Residences portfolio includes: West Hollywood, California; Natirar, New Jersey; Park City, Utah; Tampa, Florida and Barbados. For additional information on residential opportunities, please visit https://www.pendry.com/tampa/residences/

About Two Roads Development:

Two Roads Development is a South Florida-based real estate development firm whose principals have combined over 120 years of experience in developing, financing, and marketing residential and commercial projects across the United States. Over the years, Two Roads has set the standard for luxury development with properties that feature the best location, architecture, amenities, and services in the industry. The firm's current residential portfolio includes a number of projects that are currently underway: The Ocean Club, Four Seasons Residences, Bahamas, a curated collection of Private Residences managed by Four Seasons on Paradise Island; Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas, a blend of high-rise residences and standalone villas; Rivage Bal Harbour, a boutique luxury condominium along the oceanfront just north of Miami Beach; the EDITION Residences, Miami Edgewater, a branded luxury condominium in Miami's Edgewater district; FortI, a boutique luxury waterfront condominium in West Palm Beach; and the Pendry Residences, a branded hotel-condominium in Tampa; The firm has additionally completed two luxury condominiums, Elysee and Biscayne Beach, in Miami's Edgewater district. Learn more at www.tworoadsre.com.

