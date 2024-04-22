Pendulum PR Expands Public Relations and Communications Services with New Senior Vice President of Client Affairs

"From our initial conversation, we knew Shendi not only had the experience we were looking for but also fit our personalities and shared a similar drive and professional values we build Pendulum on," - Founding Partner Christopher McCloud Post this

"We have been measuring strategic expansion for a while thanks to strong annual client and revenue growth over the past 5 years but would not compromise on finding the right fit for our company culture. From our initial conversation, we knew Shendi not only had the experience we were looking for but also fit our personalities and shared a similar drive and professional values we build Pendulum on," said Founding Partner Christopher McCloud.

"I am excited to embark on this new journey at Pendulum where I'll be supporting the team's efforts to elevate our clients through the integration of PR activities to business initiatives," said Shendi Katro Stadtmueller. "My aim is to deliver creative solutions for our clients while diversifying their strategies. Foremost, I'm committed to deliver unparalleled experiences to both our partners and the clients we proudly serve."

Founded in 2017, Pendulum PR works with domestic and international clients to develop and strengthen brands through strategic PR and communications planning and execution. The mid-west-based PR firm excels in several industry verticals including consumer technology, healthcare, public affairs, and aviation. The addition of Katro-Stadmeuller will expand its base of operations to the east-coast and expand its hands on client approach to that sector of the U.S.

