Peneto Labs Recognized as a Leading CERT-In Empanelled Auditor for Advanced Cybersecurity & VAPT Services

Peneto Labs is a CERT-In empanelled auditor delivering manual-led VAPT, clear reporting, remediation support, and compliance-ready security assessments.

CHENNAI, India, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Many organizations search for the best CERT-In empanelled auditor because they want more than just a report. They need proper penetration testing, clear communication, compliance-ready documentation, and support during audits and remediation.

At Peneto Labs, we focus on helping organizations identify security gaps clearly and complete their CERT-In VAPT audits in a structured manner.

What Makes Peneto Labs Different?

At Peneto Labs we have successfully completed 2000+ Audits for 10+ industries. We are operational in India, US and UAE with a decade of experience and have served 150+ clients.

Peneto Labs has been empanelled by CERT-In to conduct information security auditing services.

We believe that security assessments should not create confusion for businesses. That is why we focus heavily on clear reporting, simple explanations, and proper remediation guidance. Not only this, we also focus on following aspects:

Manual Penetration Testing

Many vendors rely mostly on automated scanning tools. While automated tools are useful, they cannot identify every security issue. Some vulnerabilities require manual validation, business logic testing, and deeper technical analysis.

At Peneto Labs, we combine automated assessments with detailed manual penetration testing. Our cybersecurity team simulates attacker behavior to identify vulnerabilities that are often missed during standard scans. This helps organizations understand how attackers may target their systems and what needs immediate attention.

Our Certified Cybersecurity Team

Our assessments including CERT-In Audits are performed by experienced cybersecurity professionals holding certifications such as OSCP, OSCE, GXPN, GPEN, GWAPT, GCIH, CEH, and CREST. These certifications represent advanced penetration testing and security assessment skills.

This helps us assess complex environments including:

Web applications

Mobile applications

APIs and backend systems

Enterprise networks

Cloud infrastructure

IoT and industrial systems

We follow recognized methodologies such as OWASP, PTES, and NIST during assessments to ensure structured testing coverage.

Trusted by Multiple Industries

Over the years, we have worked with organizations across fintech, healthcare, banking, SaaS, and enterprise sectors and top brands like Axis Finance, Aditya Birla Capital and Geojit. Businesses choose Peneto Labs as one of the most trusted CERT-In Auditors because of our technical expertise, communication process, transparent pricing, and focus on quality assessments.

Our team understands that every environment is different. That is why we customize assessments based on business requirements, compliance scope, and technology stack instead of following a one-size-fits-all approach.

How We Help Businesses Beyond Compliance?

For many organizations, VAPT audits relate to compliance requirements, client onboarding, government tenders, or product launches. Delays in audits or incomplete reporting can directly affect business timelines.

At Peneto Labs, we help organizations complete VAPT assessments with proper planning, risk-based reporting, remediation guidance, and free retesting support after fixes. Our goal is not just to identify vulnerabilities but also to help teams close those gaps efficiently.

Peneto Labs, a CERT-In empanelled auditor also provides:

Executive summaries for management teams

Technical reports with risk classification

Developer-friendly remediation guidance

Compliance-ready documentation

Audit certificates and Safe-to-Host support where applicable

This helps businesses approach audits with better preparation and proper documentation.

Conclusion

Choosing the right CERT-In auditor is important for both security and compliance. A structured assessment helps organizations identify vulnerabilities, validate risks, improve security posture, and prepare audits without unnecessary delays.

At Peneto Labs, we focus on high-quality penetration testing, clear reporting, manual security validation, and continuous support throughout the assessment process. We believe that no company should suffer from cyberattacks.

If your organization is looking for a CERT-In empanelled Auditor for VAPT and other security audits such as WASA and Safe to Host Certificate, Peneto Labs can help you assess, validate, and secure your environment with confidence.

Media Contact

Nisha, Peneto Labs, 971 +91 8861913615, [email protected], https://penetolabs.com/

SOURCE Peneto Labs