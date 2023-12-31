Penetron Adds Durability to Innovative Illinois Wastewater Filtration System

It also gives concrete the ability to self-heal and seal any micro-cracks that may occur in the future, minimizing the need for future waterproofing-related concrete repairs. Post this

In 2022, the FRSA mandated the implementation of the Rockford Primary Filtration project to enhance primary solids removal capabilities and replace local facilities that had exceeded their service lives. Rather than using a primary clarifier, a Primary Filtration process uses a pile cloth-depth filter (PCDF), which is used after screening and grit removal prior to the activated sludge process.

"A relatively new wastewater treatment innovation, the Primary Filtration enhancements also improve the performance of the Rockford wastewater treatment plant, to run more efficiently and meet guidelines set by the federally mandated National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) program," adds Pat O'Brien, Regional Sales Manager for Penetron USA.

The Rockford Primary Filtration project was completed by Williams Brothers Construction, the general contractor, and comprised:

Four primary filtration influent pumps located in a wet well

Two primary cloth media disk filter units with backwash pumps, waste solids pumps, valving, and piping

Gravity thickener with two primary filtration thickened sludge pumps

Scum pump wet well with a scum pump

Primary filter effluent flow split structure

"After reviewing the Primary Filtration project specifications with the local Penetron representative, Rogers Redi Mix, the ready-mix concrete supplier, opted for PENETRON ADMIX SB as the most durable concrete waterproofing solution," says Pat O'Brien.

About 2,000 yds3 of PENETRON ADMIX SB-treated concrete mix was used for all concrete structures exposed to stormwater run-off and effluent. Delivered in pre-measured soluble bags, PENETRON ADMIX SB is added to the concrete mix during the batching phase. Once part of the mix, the admixture creates a non-soluble crystalline network, which forms throughout the pores and capillary tracts of the concrete to reduce concrete permeability and increase resistance to the chemicals and aggressive compounds found in wastewater.

"PENETRON ADMIX SB significantly increases the durability and service life of concrete structures," concludes Pat O'Brien. "It also gives concrete the ability to self-heal and seal any micro-cracks that may occur in the future, minimizing the need for future waterproofing-related concrete repairs."

