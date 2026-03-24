PENETRON ADMIX Brings Concrete Durability to Florida's Olde Naples Hotel

The March 2026 opening of the Olde Naples Hotel in Naples, Florida brings back a bit of 19th century Naples with its evocative architecture and open public spaces. PENETRON ADMIX SB, a crystalline waterproofing admixture delivered in soluble bags, was specified to protect the below-grade concrete foundation structures, retaining walls, and elevator pits from the marine environment.
ORLANDO, Fla., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The March 2026 opening of the Olde Naples Hotel in Naples, Florida brings back a bit of 19th century Naples with its evocative architecture and open public spaces. PENETRON ADMIX SB, a crystalline waterproofing admixture delivered in soluble bags, was specified to protect the below-grade concrete foundation structures, retaining walls, and elevator pits from the marine environment.
Naples is an upscale seaside town in Southwestern Florida with miles of pristine beaches, beautiful residential neighborhoods, and high-end shopping and dining. This city of approximately 20,000 inhabitants is also known as the "Golf Capital of the World", boasting the most holes of any city in Florida. Due to its proximity to the Everglades and Ten Thousand Islands, Naples is also popular among ecotourists.
The original Naples Hotel opened in 1889 as the first hotel in a town of only 80 people at the time and operated for nearly 90 years. The successor hotel, designed by Hart Howerton, New York and San Francisco based architects, recalls the charm of Naples' historic downtown with key architectural highlights reminiscent of its 136-year-old predecessor – a landscaped courtyard and the iconic cupola – as well as gabled roofs, verandas, and outdoor spaces filled with fragrant flowers and vine-laced walls. Christened The Olde Naples Hotel, the new four-star boutique hotel offers 109 rooms, two retail shops, an indoor cafe with outdoor dining, rooftop pool, spa, corner sundry shop, and reconstructed underground garage.
"The construction site of the Olde Naples Hotel is located a mere two-blocks from the beaches (and saltwater) of the Gulf coast," notes Dale Williams, General Sales Manager for Penetron USA. "With that location comes the challenges of building in a marine environment – and on high groundwater levels."
Familiar with the reliable performance of Penetron's waterproofing admixtures, CEMEX, the ready-mix concrete supplier, specified PENETRON ADMIX SB, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, for the concrete mix to protect the hotel's below-grade concrete foundation structures – including the foundation slabs, retaining walls, and elevator pits.
"Once added to the mix, PENETRON ADMIX SB can extend the service life of concrete structures by 60 or more years, even in Florida's marine climate with its constant exposure to seawater and chloride ions, both potential sources of corrosion and concrete deterioration," adds Dale Williams.
PENETRON ADMIX helps prevent corrosion of the underlying steel reinforcements in concrete by reducing chloride-ion permeability. When mixed into the concrete, the proprietary chemicals in PENETRON ADMIX SB react with moisture and concrete minerals to form insoluble crystals throughout the cracks and voids of the concrete matrix to reduce concrete permeability, provide corrosion mitigation and self-healing abilities to seal hairline cracks over the service life of the structure.
The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.
For more information on PENETRON crystalline technology solutions, please visit http://www.penetron.com, email: [email protected] or contact our Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.
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Corporate Relations, The Penetron Group, 631-941-9700, [email protected], www.penetron.com
SOURCE The Penetron Group
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