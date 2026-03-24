PENETRON ADMIX Brings Concrete Durability to Florida's Olde Naples Hotel

Once added to the mix, PENETRON ADMIX SB can extend the service life of concrete structures by 60 or more years, even in Florida's marine climate with its constant exposure to seawater and chloride ions, both potential sources of corrosion and concrete deterioration. Post this

The original Naples Hotel opened in 1889 as the first hotel in a town of only 80 people at the time and operated for nearly 90 years. The successor hotel, designed by Hart Howerton, New York and San Francisco based architects, recalls the charm of Naples' historic downtown with key architectural highlights reminiscent of its 136-year-old predecessor – a landscaped courtyard and the iconic cupola – as well as gabled roofs, verandas, and outdoor spaces filled with fragrant flowers and vine-laced walls. Christened The Olde Naples Hotel, the new four-star boutique hotel offers 109 rooms, two retail shops, an indoor cafe with outdoor dining, rooftop pool, spa, corner sundry shop, and reconstructed underground garage.

"The construction site of the Olde Naples Hotel is located a mere two-blocks from the beaches (and saltwater) of the Gulf coast," notes Dale Williams, General Sales Manager for Penetron USA. "With that location comes the challenges of building in a marine environment – and on high groundwater levels."

Familiar with the reliable performance of Penetron's waterproofing admixtures, CEMEX, the ready-mix concrete supplier, specified PENETRON ADMIX SB, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, for the concrete mix to protect the hotel's below-grade concrete foundation structures – including the foundation slabs, retaining walls, and elevator pits.

"Once added to the mix, PENETRON ADMIX SB can extend the service life of concrete structures by 60 or more years, even in Florida's marine climate with its constant exposure to seawater and chloride ions, both potential sources of corrosion and concrete deterioration," adds Dale Williams.

PENETRON ADMIX helps prevent corrosion of the underlying steel reinforcements in concrete by reducing chloride-ion permeability. When mixed into the concrete, the proprietary chemicals in PENETRON ADMIX SB react with moisture and concrete minerals to form insoluble crystals throughout the cracks and voids of the concrete matrix to reduce concrete permeability, provide corrosion mitigation and self-healing abilities to seal hairline cracks over the service life of the structure.

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on PENETRON crystalline technology solutions, please visit http://www.penetron.com, email: [email protected] or contact our Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

Media Contact

Corporate Relations, The Penetron Group, 631-941-9700, [email protected], www.penetron.com

SOURCE The Penetron Group