PENETRON ADMIX Leads the Charge in Sustainable Construction, Offering Up to 65% Carbon Footprint Reduction

EAST SETAUKET, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the world grapples with the escalating threat of climate change, exacerbated by the rising temperatures and increasing frequency of natural disasters, the need for sustainable construction practices has never been more critical. In light of the ambitious climate targets set by the Glasgow Climate Pact (COP26), PENETRON ADMIX emerges as a revolutionary solution, addressing the environmental impact of the global cement industry, particularly its significant contribution to carbon dioxide emissions.
The COP26 climate targets aim for a 45% reduction in global carbon dioxide emissions by 2030, with an ultimate goal of achieving net-zero emissions by mid-century. Recognizing the pivotal role of the cement industry, countries including Canada, Germany, India, the UAE, and the UK have pledged to attain net zero in the "major public construction" use of concrete and steel by 2050. In alignment with these goals, 40 global concrete and cement manufacturers under the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) have committed to cutting CO2 emissions in half by 2030, paving the way for net-zero emissions by 2050.
Concrete, constituting approximately 66% of a building's embodied carbon, emerges as a key focus area for carbon reduction. PENETRON ADMIX, a sustainable crystalline admixture, offers a groundbreaking solution by significantly reducing concrete permeability and, consequently, the carbon footprint of concrete mixes and construction projects.
Key benefits of PENETRON ADMIX include:
- Reducing carbon footprint of concrete mixes and applications
- Replacing unsustainable waterproofing solutions
- Extending service life of concrete structures
- Providing self-healing capability
- Making concrete impermeable
- Minimizing future waterproofing-related maintenance
- Helping maintain or shorten construction schedules
- Increased protection against rebar corrosion and carbonation
- Increased chemical resistance (pH3-11)
- Non-toxic and ideal for potable water applications (NSF-61 certified)
- Sustainable: EPD and GreenGuard Gold approved
PENETRON ADMIX achieves up to 100% permeability reduction, maintaining the alkaline environment necessary to prevent corrosion of embedded steel. This sustainable solution significantly reduces the need for maintenance cycles throughout the service life of concrete structures, contributing to a minimum 40% and up to 300% reduction in maintenance-related carbon footprint.
With the increasing commitment to a Net Zero Carbon future by 2050, the compatibility of PENETRON ADMIX with supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs) becomes crucial. As the cement industry seeks alternatives to traditional cement, SCMs such as fly ash, blast furnace slag, silica fume, and volcanic ash are gaining prominence. PENETRON ADMIX seamlessly integrates with both Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC) and SCM/OPC mixes, enabling a substantial reduction in the embodied carbon of structures.
Furthermore, PENETRON ADMIX allows for the reduction of cement content while maintaining or improving durability, offering a lighter, more flexible, and cost-effective alternative. Durability tests demonstrate that PENETRON ADMIX achieves a maximum carbon footprint value of 4.9kgeqCO2/m3, outperforming conventional concrete mixes.
PENETRON ADMIX empowers construction projects to achieve significant carbon footprint reductions, including:
- Service life extension: 50% CFP reduction for concrete structures
- Reducing cement content: 10% CFP reduction
- Maintenance: 90% reduction in maintenance and repair work
- Replacing waterproofing membranes: 20% CFP reduction
In summary, PENETRON ADMIX offers an unparalleled solution for achieving up to 65% carbon footprint reduction for overall concrete structures. By following stringent environmental guidelines and obtaining certification for the ISO 14001 environmental standard in the United States, PENETRON reaffirms its commitment to sustainable practices.
PENETRON's suite of products, including PENETRON ADMIX, aligns with international standards such as the Singapore Green Label, EPD, CDPH, and GreenGuard Gold, contributing to credit realization for sustainable construction projects.
The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.
For more information on PENETRON crystalline technology solutions, please visit http://www.penetron.com, email: [email protected] or contact our Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.
