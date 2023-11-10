PENETRON ADMIX Leads the Charge in Sustainable Construction, Offering Up to 65% Carbon Footprint Reduction

PENETRON ADMIX offers an unparalleled solution for achieving up to 65% carbon footprint reduction for overall concrete structures. Post this

Concrete, constituting approximately 66% of a building's embodied carbon, emerges as a key focus area for carbon reduction. PENETRON ADMIX, a sustainable crystalline admixture, offers a groundbreaking solution by significantly reducing concrete permeability and, consequently, the carbon footprint of concrete mixes and construction projects.

Key benefits of PENETRON ADMIX include:

Reducing carbon footprint of concrete mixes and applications

Replacing unsustainable waterproofing solutions

Extending service life of concrete structures

Providing self-healing capability

Making concrete impermeable

Minimizing future waterproofing-related maintenance

Helping maintain or shorten construction schedules

Increased protection against rebar corrosion and carbonation

Increased chemical resistance (pH3-11)

Non-toxic and ideal for potable water applications (NSF-61 certified)

Sustainable: EPD and GreenGuard Gold approved

PENETRON ADMIX achieves up to 100% permeability reduction, maintaining the alkaline environment necessary to prevent corrosion of embedded steel. This sustainable solution significantly reduces the need for maintenance cycles throughout the service life of concrete structures, contributing to a minimum 40% and up to 300% reduction in maintenance-related carbon footprint.

With the increasing commitment to a Net Zero Carbon future by 2050, the compatibility of PENETRON ADMIX with supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs) becomes crucial. As the cement industry seeks alternatives to traditional cement, SCMs such as fly ash, blast furnace slag, silica fume, and volcanic ash are gaining prominence. PENETRON ADMIX seamlessly integrates with both Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC) and SCM/OPC mixes, enabling a substantial reduction in the embodied carbon of structures.

Furthermore, PENETRON ADMIX allows for the reduction of cement content while maintaining or improving durability, offering a lighter, more flexible, and cost-effective alternative. Durability tests demonstrate that PENETRON ADMIX achieves a maximum carbon footprint value of 4.9kgeqCO2/m3, outperforming conventional concrete mixes.

PENETRON ADMIX empowers construction projects to achieve significant carbon footprint reductions, including:

Service life extension: 50% CFP reduction for concrete structures

Reducing cement content: 10% CFP reduction

Maintenance: 90% reduction in maintenance and repair work

Replacing waterproofing membranes: 20% CFP reduction

In summary, PENETRON ADMIX offers an unparalleled solution for achieving up to 65% carbon footprint reduction for overall concrete structures. By following stringent environmental guidelines and obtaining certification for the ISO 14001 environmental standard in the United States, PENETRON reaffirms its commitment to sustainable practices.

PENETRON's suite of products, including PENETRON ADMIX, aligns with international standards such as the Singapore Green Label, EPD, CDPH, and GreenGuard Gold, contributing to credit realization for sustainable construction projects.

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on PENETRON crystalline technology solutions, please visit http://www.penetron.com, email: [email protected] or contact our Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

Media Contact

Corporate Relations, The Penetron Group, 631-941-9700, [email protected], www.penetron.com

SOURCE The Penetron Group