PENETRON ADMIX Prescribed for Concrete Durability at Hackensack Healthcare Center

The $200 million Hackensack Meridian Building is a six-story healthcare center and a key part of the MetroPark development. At nearly 245,000-ft2 (22,280-m2), MetroPark comprises offices, and street-level restaurants. A second phase of construction will add 230 residential units (up to 20% low-income housing) and retail stores – all situated directly above MetroPark station, a transportation hub.

The healthcare center (>60,000-ft2 / >5,500-m2) houses primary care doctors' offices, urgent care center, advanced imaging center (scans), physical therapy and occupational health services, sports and spine center, cardiology, phlebotomy (blood work), surgical specialties and pharmacy.

During the planning phase, State Line Construction, the general contractor for the Hackensack Meridian Building project, asked Penetron to provide a robust waterproofing solution for the below-grade concrete retaining walls of the Hackensack Meridian Building.

"State Line had recently learned about the Penetron System through Silvi Concrete, the ready-mix concrete suppler," explains Richard Farmer, Eastern Region Sales Manager for Penetron USA. "After reviewing the construction site in Hackensack, PENETRON ADMIX SB was approved for the concrete mix."

Once added to the concrete mix, the active ingredients in PENETRON ADMIX SB generate a non-soluble crystalline formation throughout the pores and capillary tracts of the concrete that permanently prevents the penetration of water or liquids from any direction. The concrete acquires a self-healing capability to seal all cracks, pores and capillaries for the lifetime of the concrete – providing a waterproof and durable structure with an extended service life.

"Once it's in the mix, PENETRON ADMIX SB becomes an integral part of the concrete matrix," adds Richard Farmer. "This protects concrete from deterioration, even under conditions of hydrostatic pressure."

