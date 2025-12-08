PENETRON ADMIX Protects Australian Luxury Residences from Maritime Climate

PENETRON ADMIX-treated concrete has the capability to self-heal micro-cracks over the service life of the structure. This feature helps reduce future waterproofing maintenance costs associated with deterioration in marine environments. Post this

The Heritage North Wollongong luxury apartments, designed by PRD Architects, are 450 meters (1,500 feet) from the beach. The development includes 22 spacious apartments with one-, two-, and three-bedroom layouts, each featuring large balconies and high-quality interior finishes. An underground garage and basement provide additional parking.

"Building in a coastal community comes with challenges," says Jozef Van Beeck, Director of International Sales & Marketing for The Penetron Group. "Penetron Australia provided a waterproofing solution for the concrete mix, ensuring the below-ground foundation structures are impermeable to high groundwater levels and hydrostatic pressure typical of North Wollongong and resistant to chemical attacks from chloride ions."

Concrete is a hard, porous, and absorbent material; it can crack and allow water (and chloride ions from seawater) to easily penetrate through pores, micro-cracks, and capillary tracts. This can quickly lead to a wide range of problems that deteriorate the concrete or the embedded reinforcing steel.

PENETRON ADMIX, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, was used to protect all below-grade structures, including the foundation slabs, retaining walls, elevator pits, and stormwater retention tanks. The concrete roof slab, exposed to wind, salt, and ocean contaminants, was also treated with PENETRON ADMIX for impermeability and longer service life.

Once added to the concrete mix, proprietary chemicals in Penetron's crystalline admixture react to moisture to generate a non-soluble crystalline formation that seals the pores and microcracks to become an integral part of the concrete matrix for long-term durability.

This solution ensures Heritage North Wollongong's infrastructure remains resilient against ocean challenges. PENETRON ADMIX, with advanced crystalline technology, fortifies concrete and enhances its longevity, making it vital for coastal construction.

"PENETRON ADMIX-treated concrete has the capability to self-heal micro-cracks over the service life of the structure," states Jozef Van Beeck. "This feature helps reduce future waterproofing maintenance costs associated with deterioration in marine environments."

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

Media Contact

Corporate Relations, The Penetron Group, 631-941-9700, [email protected], www.penetron.com

SOURCE The Penetron Group