PENETRON ADMIX SB Delivers Sandwich WWTP Upgrade in Illinois

"The town's wastewater treatment plant was originally built in 2000 and treats up to 1.5 million gallons (MGD) of wastewater a day," adds Patrick O'Brien, Western Region Sales Manager for Penetron USA. "However, the facility needed upgrades to enhance the removal of nutrients, including phosphorus, from the effluent and ultimately improve water quality in Harvey Creek and further downstream."

The construction project included the addition of a phosphorus-removing chemical feed system, filters, oxidation ditch aerators, VFDs, raw sewage pumps, two aerobic biosolids sludge digesters, and upgrading of the existing aerobic digesters with new diffusers and blowers.

The durability of concrete structures in WWTPs depends primarily on protecting the imbedded steel reinforcement from corrosion by reducing the permeability of concrete to water, air, and chloride ions. Without an adequately robust waterproofing treatment, the overall aggressive environment of the effluent can quickly lead to concrete deterioration.

Grundy Redi-Mix, the project's ready-mix concrete supplier, specified PENETRON ADMIX SB, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, for the walls of the facility's new sludge digesters.

Once added to the concrete mix, PENETRON ADMIX SB-treated concrete is impermeable to the effluent, stopping water, chloride ions, sulfates, and other chemicals from entering the concrete, even under the constant exposure to the hydrostatic pressure encountered in a wastewater treatment plant.

"The ability of PENETRON ADMIX SB to permanently self-heal microcracks helps prevent moisture and corrosion-related damage from occurring over the service life of the facility's new concrete structures," adds Patrick O'Brien.

The Sandwich upgrade project achieved compliance with the 1.0 milligrams per liter (mg/L) and future 0.5 mg/L phosphorus NPDES permit limits – and also delivered various improvements that replaced aging equipment and reduced the facility's operation and maintenance costs.

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

