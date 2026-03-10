PENETRON Announces the Promotion of Elena Zheberlyaeva to International Project Manager

Her combination of academic qualifications and hands-on global experience positions her uniquely well for her new role. We look forward to having Elena help drive the company's continued international growth. Post this

"Elena has been a valued member of the Penetron team for more than a decade, and recognized for her communication skills, strategic mindset, and ability to manage multi-layered projects in a fast-moving environment," notes Robert Revera, CEO and President of The Penetron Group. "With over 25 years of experience in international relations, government affairs, and corporate communications, she plays an essential role in Penetron's ongoing expansion across the Eastern European markets."

Elena Zheberlyaeva points out: "I greatly enjoy working closely with local authorities and strategic partners to raise awareness of Penetron's technology and supporting development projects around the world."

In addition to Elena Zheberlyaeva's long-standing collaboration with multinational corporations and foreign governmental organizations, her academic foundation includes a Master of Arts from Urals University, Postgraduate Diploma in Digital Business from Columbia Business School, and Certificate in Marketing and Financial Management from The Open British University in London.

"Her combination of academic qualifications and hands-on global experience positions her uniquely well for her new role," adds Robert Revera. "We look forward to having Elena help drive the company's continued international growth."

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

