Penetron Bio-Technology Improves Water Quality at Ambala Cantonment Lake in India

Recent economic development efforts in Ambala Cantonment have initiated several projects aimed at attracting tourists from Haryana and neighboring states. One significant project is the rejuvenation of Sardar Patel Lake, located within the cantonment. The area around the lake includes a network of walking paths and playgrounds for children.

"However, even though Sardar Patel Lake receives treated water through a small sewage treatment plant located upstream, the lake remained polluted with dark green, muddy water that emitted foul odors," states Sanjay Menon, Senior Sales and Marketing Manager for the Biotech Division of Penetron India. "This indicated the need for additional treatment. Enhancing water quality and removing the odors were necessary steps taken to make the lake a more appealing destination."

Water samples were first collected to assess the chemical and biological oxygen demand (COD/BOD) levels and evaluate the condition of the lake. Based on the findings, Penetron's PENEBIOTECH WB CLEAN, a liquid microbial product, was recommended for restoring water quality.

PENEBIOTECH WB CLEAN is a blend of natural bacteria, fungi, and biological additives that digest organic waste found in effluent. These agents break down complex compounds like fat, protein, starch, and cellulose into simpler substances for more efficient treatment in effluent and sewage treatment plants.

"After three weekly applications of PENEBIOTECH WB CLEAN on the lake, we saw improvements in the water's color and clarity, and reduced odor," Sanjay Menon states. "As expected, PENEBIOTECH WB CLEAN effectively breaks down materials causing unpleasant odors into odorless compounds."

Once the final application was completed, samples were collected and tested at a government-certified laboratory. The resulting report confirms the observed changes and the impact of the PENEBIOTECH WB CLEAN treatment.

"By leveraging its potent microbial action, PENEBIOTECH WB CLEAN ensures the maintenance of water quality through consistent applications throughout the year," concludes Sanjay Menon.

