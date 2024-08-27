Penetron Chosen as Optimal Concrete Waterproofing Solution for Solar Cell Factory in Georgia

The self-healing capability of the PENETRON ADMIX SB-treated concrete mix used at the HAGA construction site thus ensures long-term durability for the concrete manufacturing pits – and virtually eliminates the need for any future concrete-related maintenance. Post this

HAGA's new advanced materials manufacturing facility in Cartersville, Georgia, now supplies EVA as an encapsulant film for the production of photovoltaic cells (Qcells). This encapsulant film is used to laminate solar panels to enhance their durability and performance. HAGA is one of only two manufacturers in the USA with the capability of making EVA sheets.

"The new $147 million HAGA encapsulant facility is adjacent to the Qcell 3.3-GW multi-step solar cell factory, which is set to go online by end of 2024," notes Richard Farmer, Regional Sales Manager for Penetron USA. "Both facilities are a key part of the clean energy supply chain that is rapidly being developed here in the USA."

Because the manufacturing pits at Cartersville are the deepest concrete structures of the plant, they are also exposed to the high groundwater levels found at the construction site. If untreated, these below-grade concrete structures can rapidly become vulnerable to moisture infiltration due to the hydrostatic pressure of the groundwater. This could lead to corrosion of the embedded reinforcement steel and serious deterioration of the whole structure.

As a result, finding a long-term concrete waterproofing solution was a priority for the project planners. Ready Mix USA, the ready-mix concrete supplier, recommended PENETRON ADMIX SB, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, over a competitive waterproofing product to INCO, the project's general contractor, as the optimal concrete waterproofing solution.

PENETRON ADMIX SB was added to the concrete mix during the batching phase. Once exposed to moisture, the active ingredients present in the entire concrete matrix create a non-soluble crystalline network, which forms throughout the pores and capillary tracts of the concrete structure. This network reduces permeability, regardless of hydrostatic pressure levels – effectively blocking any water from moving through the concrete and avoiding deterioration of a hard to reach below-grade structure.

"The self-healing capability of the PENETRON ADMIX SB-treated concrete mix used at the HAGA construction site thus ensures long-term durability for the concrete manufacturing pits – and virtually eliminates the need for any future concrete-related maintenance," adds Richard Farmer.

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems.

For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com

