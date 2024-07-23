Penetron Concrete Waterproofing Technology Keeps Underground Garage Durable and Dry in Argentina

By choosing the Penetron System, the TRG Group, the project developer, was also able to meet various LEED parameters for certification. Park 10 Buenavista is now fully LEED certified – and was completed on time. Post this

Designed by Urgell-Penedo-Urgell Architects, the seven floor Park 10 Buenavista office building offers 7,000 m2 (77,000 ft2) of modern, open plan office environment with common rooms for corporate meetings, a gastronomic venue, and rooftop deck (270 m2 / 3,000 ft2). The three-level underground parking garage has space for 262 cars.

"Because the excavation at the construction site reached down three below-grade levels, a robust waterproofing solution was required," explains Ariel Stipelman, Country Manager of Penetron Argentina. "We worked with the consulting engineers at Guillermo Sambresqui to provide an optimal concrete waterproofing solution for the below-grade parking garage."

Specification of the Penetron System comprised a range of waterproofing products. PENETRON ADMIX, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, was added to the concrete mix for the underground parking garage. PENEBAR SW swellable waterstop strips were installed to permanently seal the construction joints. Finally, a topical application of PENETRON, a crystalline waterproofing material, was applied to existing concrete surfaces.

Easily mixed in during batching and unaffected by climatic conditions, PENETRON ADMIX quickly becomes an integral part of the concrete and lasts for the service life of the concrete. Once applied to prepared concrete surfaces, PENETRON provides the same self-healing capabilities as PENETRON ADMIX-treated concrete. Any hairline cracks that form in the concrete will now permanently self-heal when exposed to moisture.

"By choosing the Penetron System, the TRG Group, the project developer, was also able to meet various LEED parameters for certification," adds Ariel Stipelman. "Park 10 Buenavista is now fully LEED certified – and was completed on time."

