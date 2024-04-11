Penetron Concrete Waterproofing Technology Specified for New Saudi Arabia Hospital

The self-healing capability of the treated concrete at both hospitals virtually eliminates the need for any future maintenance. Post this

The Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group is one of the largest private healthcare providers in the Middle Eastern region and currently owns and operates over 20 hospitals and medical centers in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain. The new US $586.5 million (SAR2.2 billion) hospital in North Riyadh covers 43,601 m2 (479,611 ft2), with a total built-up area of just over 353,000 m2 (3.9 million ft2). It houses a wide range of specialty clinics and 500 beds.

Before the start of construction, Techniproof, the Penetron-approved applicator and ready-mix concrete supplier, asked Penetron for technical assistance on a concrete waterproofing solution for the new Shamal Al Riyadh Hospital.

"What may seem surprising, especially in a climate with only four inches of annual rainfall, groundwater can be a problem for builders in Saudi Arabia," explains Sam Annous, Managing Director of Penetron Saudi Arabia. "Penetron has been widely used with great success in our country. We knew precisely what was needed to protect the below-grade concrete structures in Riyadh."

PENETRON PLUS, a crystalline waterproofing material applied as a topical dry shake, was specified to treat 8,000 m2 (88,000 ft2) of the hospital's foundation slab, while PENETRON, a crystalline waterproofing material that is topically applied by brush or spray, was used to waterproof the facility's water storage tanks. Over 1,230 m (4,060 feet) of PENEBAR SW-45A, a swellable waterstop strip that expands rapidly when exposed to water, were used as a joint sealing material for the construction joints.

Once applied to the concrete, the proprietary chemicals in PENETRON react with moisture and mineral compounds in concrete to form an insoluble crystal network throughout the concrete matrix. The insoluble crystals penetrate into the cracks and capillaries of the concrete matrix to seal microcracks and provide a permanent self-healing capability for hairline cracks that may form over the service life of the structure.

"PENETRON was also specified for another Al Habib project, the Al Sahafa Habeeb Hospital in Riyadh, where a 15,000 m2 (165,000 ft2) tank was treated with PENETRON applied as a slurry," adds Sam Annous.

Wadis are dry riverbeds that contain water during rainy seasons and are located in a valley-like area of the desert.

