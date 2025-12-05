Penetron Continues Rapid Expansion in Middle East and North Africa region Region

Our new Alexandria production plant will enable Penetron to maintain our rapid pace of growth by focusing on major infrastructure and building projects across the region. Post this

"The accelerating development initiatives within MENA region is creating a dynamic growth market with tremendous potential for the construction industry," notes Robert Revera, President & CEO of The Penetron Group. "Our new Alexandria production plant will enable Penetron to maintain our rapid pace of growth by focusing on major infrastructure and building projects across the region."

Located on Egypt's Mediterranean Coast, the new 51,000-ft2 (4,640-m2) plant in Alexandria will help Penetron expand its supply capacity and provide enhanced availability of the entire line of Penetron's concrete waterproofing solutions, along with offices, laboratories, and warehouse space.

"The new Penetron facility will use state-of-the-art manufacturing lines to ensure on-time delivery across the MENA region," concludes Suresh K. Iyer, Director of The Penetron Group.

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

