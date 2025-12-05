Penetron Continues Rapid Expansion in Middle East and North Africa region Region

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The announcement of a new Penetron plant in Alexandria, Egypt – set for completion next year – will significantly expand the company's production capacity for the Middle East and Northern Africa (MENA) – both key strategic markets that power its continued growth in the region.
Long-term development efforts are transforming the Middle East and North Africa region, including initiatives like Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, Abu Dhabi's Economic Vision 2030, Qatar's National Vision 2030, and Dubai's 2040 Urban Master Plan. North African countries are also progressing with major programs, including Egypt's $35 billion Ras El Hekma project and Morocco's Noor Ouarzazate Solar Complex.
"The accelerating development initiatives within MENA region is creating a dynamic growth market with tremendous potential for the construction industry," notes Robert Revera, President & CEO of The Penetron Group. "Our new Alexandria production plant will enable Penetron to maintain our rapid pace of growth by focusing on major infrastructure and building projects across the region."
Located on Egypt's Mediterranean Coast, the new 51,000-ft2 (4,640-m2) plant in Alexandria will help Penetron expand its supply capacity and provide enhanced availability of the entire line of Penetron's concrete waterproofing solutions, along with offices, laboratories, and warehouse space.
"The new Penetron facility will use state-of-the-art manufacturing lines to ensure on-time delivery across the MENA region," concludes Suresh K. Iyer, Director of The Penetron Group.
The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.
For more information on Penetron crystalline technology solutions, please visit http://www.penetron.com, email: [email protected] or contact our Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.
Media Contact
Corporate Relations, The Penetron Group, 631-941-9700, [email protected], www.penetron.com
SOURCE The Penetron Group
Share this article