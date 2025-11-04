Penetron Crystalline Admixtures Protect Tupelo's Infrastructure from Concrete Deterioration

Added during the batching phase, both admixtures also provide projects with a self-healing capability to reseal cracks that develop during the lifetime of the concrete. Post this

In an ongoing program to upgrade the town's wastewater infrastructure, Tupelo officials recently completed a multi-million-dollar project to renovate and upgrade the city's central pumping station and the wastewater treatment plant. The station had not seen any major upgrades since its initial launch in 1980.

"This project is the centerpiece of the state funds to upgrade the drainage, water, and sewer treatment capacity in Tupelo," adds Richard Farmer, Eastern Region Sales Manager for Penetron USA. "The new central pumping station feeds 75% of the city's gray water flow to the wastewater treatment plant for treatment."

The project consisted of renovating and upgrading the central pumping station, including gravity sewer line additions, lagoon modifications, new wet well structure, pumps, sewer outfall, and control equipment.

Specified by Cook Coogins, the project engineers, PENETRON ADMIX SB was chosen over a competitive product to waterproof the wastewater treatment plant's new concrete structures, including the concrete floor and walls of the new central pump station. PENETRON ADMIX RP, the identical crystalline waterproofing admixture as PENETRON ADMIX SB, with a red pigment added as a quality guarantee to meet requirements in the precast market, was used for the precast manhole elements in Tupelo as a superior alternative to interior sealer applications.

Once added to the concrete mix, Penetron's admixtures reduce concrete permeability by permanently self-sealing microcracks, pores and capillaries. This protects against water penetration and effects of corrosion deterioration, even in the aggressive environment of a wastewater treatment plant.

"Added during the batching phase, both admixtures also provide projects with a self-healing capability to reseal cracks that develop during the lifetime of the concrete," adds Richard Farmer. "Senter Transit Mix, a division of B&B Concrete, as a long-time Penetron client, prefers the advantages of an integral concrete waterproofing solution like PENETRON ADMIX."

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

Media Contact

Corporate Relations, The Penetron Group, 631-941-9700, [email protected], www.penetron.com

SOURCE The Penetron Group