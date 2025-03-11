Penetron Does Duty to Protect DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel from Tropical Climate and Saltwater

Once the Penetron System is applied, protection lasts for the service life of the concrete! Post this

The new DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Vũng Tàu, Việt Nam, is located at Front Beach, one of the city's best-known beaches. The hotel is the centerpiece of a sprawling new complex – set for completion in 2025 – that will comprise six high-rise residential towers (space for about 11,000 residents), up to three hotels including the DoubleTree by Hilton, an office building, around 1,000 apartment units, 75 luxury villas, 62 townhouses, two primary schools, and a sizeable public square. The five-star DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel itself is housed in two 23-floor towers with 250 rooms and two below-grade floors to accommodate a parking garage.

"The technical team at Penetron Việt Nam was in contact with DIC Holdings Construction, the general contractor, during the early stages of the project," adds Jozef Van Beeck, Director of International Sales & Marketing for The Penetron Group . "We showed how the performance of the Penetron System could protect the below-grade concrete structures from the tropical climate and seaside location of the hotel."

The engineers for the US$ 80 million project specified a topical application of PENETRON, a cementitious crystalline waterproofing material, for the foundation slab, retaining walls, and above-grade concrete elements exposed to the marine environment.

Once applied to a prepared surface, the active ingredients in Penetron's crystalline products penetrate the concrete matrix to create a non-soluble crystalline formation throughout the pores and capillary tracts of the structure. This enhances impermeability of the concrete and prevents any liquids or water from penetrating into the concrete.

"When concrete is not sufficiently protected against the elements, in particular, the tropical climate of Vũng Tàu with its abundant rainfall, it can result in rapid deterioration and a number of costly repair issues," noted Jozef Van Beeck. "Once the Penetron System is applied, protection lasts for the service life of the concrete!"

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

