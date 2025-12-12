Penetron Ensures Concrete Durability for São Paulo Drinking Water Reservoir

The whole reservoir tank was waterproofed with the Penetron System. The resulting structure is not only very durable but also conforms to the Brazilian NBR 12.170 standard for potable water applications. Post this

Sabesp, a Brazilian water utility and wastewater management company, manages the São Lourenço water supply system, which delivers up to 6,400 liters of drinking water per second to municipalities in the São Paulo metropolitan region. Over the past 10 years, the company has developed major water supply projects to ensure a reliable supply of drinking water for the region. Part of the São Lourenço water production system, the Ana Dorothéa water reservoir tank has a capacity of 1,000 m3 (264,172 gal), with an 18 m (60 ft) diameter and a depth of 7.24 m (24 ft).

"The whole reservoir tank was waterproofed with the Penetron System," explains Cláudio Neves Ourives, CEO and Managing Partner of Penetron Brazil. "The resulting structure is not only very durable but also conforms to the Brazilian NBR 12.170 standard for potable water applications."

PENETRON ADMIX, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, was added to the concrete mix during batching. PENEBAR SW-55 swellable waterstop strips were installed to permanently seal all construction joints, which were then sealed with a layer of PENECRETE MORTAR, a crystalline repair grout.

"Once treated with the Penetron System, concrete is impermeable and has the ability to self-seal any hairline cracks," adds Cláudio Neves Ourives. "This enables concrete structures to resist the penetration of water and chemicals, even under the constant hydrostatic pressure of a water reservoir tank."

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

Media Contact

Corporate Relations, The Penetron Group, 631-941-9700, [email protected], www.penetron.com

SOURCE The Penetron Group