Penetron Ensures Concrete Durability for São Paulo Drinking Water Reservoir

The September 2025 completion of the Ana Dorothéa Water Reservoir in Franca (SP), Brazil, helps secure the drinking water supply for São Paulo, one of the world's largest megacities. The Penetron System, an NBR 12.170-certified (Brazilian potable water standard) suite of crystalline waterproofing products, was specified to waterproof the concrete reservoir tank exposed to the high hydrostatic pressure of the treated drinking water.
ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The September 2025 completion of the Ana Dorothéa Water Reservoir in Franca (SP), Brazil, helps secure the drinking water supply for São Paulo, one of the world's largest megacities. The Penetron System, an NBR 12.170-certified (Brazilian potable water standard) suite of crystalline waterproofing products, was specified to waterproof the concrete reservoir tank exposed to the high hydrostatic pressure of the treated drinking water.
Located in in the northeastern highlands of São Paulo state and 401 km (249 miles) northeast of São Paulo, Franca is much more than the "Capital of Footwear" (especially for men's leather footwear). Visitors to the city of 358,000 will find attractive natural parks, museums and cultural venues, as well as other attractions – and shoes.
Sabesp, a Brazilian water utility and wastewater management company, manages the São Lourenço water supply system, which delivers up to 6,400 liters of drinking water per second to municipalities in the São Paulo metropolitan region. Over the past 10 years, the company has developed major water supply projects to ensure a reliable supply of drinking water for the region. Part of the São Lourenço water production system, the Ana Dorothéa water reservoir tank has a capacity of 1,000 m3 (264,172 gal), with an 18 m (60 ft) diameter and a depth of 7.24 m (24 ft).
"The whole reservoir tank was waterproofed with the Penetron System," explains Cláudio Neves Ourives, CEO and Managing Partner of Penetron Brazil. "The resulting structure is not only very durable but also conforms to the Brazilian NBR 12.170 standard for potable water applications."
PENETRON ADMIX, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, was added to the concrete mix during batching. PENEBAR SW-55 swellable waterstop strips were installed to permanently seal all construction joints, which were then sealed with a layer of PENECRETE MORTAR, a crystalline repair grout.
"Once treated with the Penetron System, concrete is impermeable and has the ability to self-seal any hairline cracks," adds Cláudio Neves Ourives. "This enables concrete structures to resist the penetration of water and chemicals, even under the constant hydrostatic pressure of a water reservoir tank."
The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.
For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.
Media Contact
Corporate Relations, The Penetron Group, 631-941-9700, [email protected], www.penetron.com
SOURCE The Penetron Group
Share this article