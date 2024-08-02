Penetron Expands Customer Support Team in Central Western USA Market

The continued commitment of our global network has made Penetron a market leader in the construction industry. Thanks to the expertise and the experience of our people, we are able to maintain a consistently high level of service and customer loyalty. Post this

"Our fast-growing sales and support team in the Western USA Region is excited to have Fabian at Penetron," adds Patrick O'Brien, Western Region Sales Manager for Penetron USA. "He brings familiarity with and experience in the ready-mix and construction community to our USA network, and with his technical expertise in concrete admixtures, he will be an excellent asset for our team – and our customers."

With a Bachelor of Science degree in Concrete Industry Management from the California State University in Chico, California, Fabian is also involved with the American Concrete Institute and the International Concrete Repair Institute, as well as a collaborative member of the Women in Concrete & Construction professional organization.

In his professional career, he has had a successful track record in the concrete industry as an operations manager, technical expert (admixtures), and project engineer. His responsibilities at Penetron will include collaborating with Penetron partners to provide timely support to the project and construction teams across the region.

"During my work at my previous employer, a well-known ready-mix supplier, the name Penetron stood for quality and support," adds Fabian Gutierrez. "I'm looking forward to being part of the team and helping Penetron continue its success in the Central Western region."

"The continued commitment of our global network has made Penetron a market leader in the construction industry. Thanks to the expertise and the experience of our people, we are able to maintain a consistently high level of service and customer loyalty," says Patrick O'Brien. "I look forward to working with Fabian to help continue our success across the Western region."

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives and distribution channels.

