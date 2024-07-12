Penetron Expands Customer Support Team in Key Western USA Market

The talent and commitment of people continues to make Penetron the first choice for our clients. Thanks to a wide range of expertise and applications, we are able to consistently improve our services – and our products. Post this

"Jered is a welcome addition to our team in the Western USA Region, a key growth market for Penetron," adds Patrick O'Brien, Western Regional Sales Manager for Penetron USA. "With his expertise in concrete admixtures and familiarity with the ready-mix and construction community, he will help us continue our rapid growth in a key market – and maintain our high standards of customer support."

With undergraduate studies in computer science (University of Montana/Missoula) and an associate degree in Concrete Technology (ACC), Jered Miller has successfully helped teams coordinate and carry out projects for national engineering and construction companies. His sales responsibilities at Penetron will include collaborating with Penetron partners to provide planning and logistical support to the project and construction teams in the Southwestern region.

"I'm very excited to be part of the Penetron team! It's a company that shares my drive to do things better, every day," adds Jered Miller. "I look forward to developing and growing relationships with key customers and maintaining a high level of customer satisfaction."

"The talent and commitment of people continues to make Penetron the first choice for our clients. Thanks to a wide range of expertise and applications, we are able to consistently improve our services – and our products," says Patrick O'Brien. "I look forward to working with Jered to further strengthen and accelerate our efforts."

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives and distribution channels.

For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

Media Contact

Corporate Relations, The Penetron Group, 631-941-9700, [email protected], www.penetron.com

SOURCE The Penetron Group