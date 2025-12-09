Penetron Expands Global Network with New Production Plant in Slovakia

The latest investment in our global production network illustrates a fundamental aspect of our growth strategy. Our new Slovakia plant will help Penetron increase market penetration across the Eastern European region and ensure our production capabilities remain aligned with customer needs. Post this

Situated close to the border with Poland in northeastern Slovakia, Medzilaborce is undergoing rapid economic development (both service and manufacturing industries), thanks to European Union subsidies. The new 47,200-ft2 (4,300-m2) Penetron facility is equipped with state-of-the-art production technologies and designed to meet the growing demand for concrete waterproofing solutions in this rapidly developing region.

"With numerous strategic public investment and major infrastructure programs in the region, Eastern Europe has become one of the world's most dynamic construction markets," adds Robert Revera. "Eastern Slovakia is well-placed to become a regional hub for development – and the Medzilaborce plant is the right place to optimize product availability and meet demand for Penetron technology with responsive solutions."

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

