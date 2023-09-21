Penetron Expands Operations in India with a 45,000 sq Ft expansion to the already existing 50,000 sq Ft State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Plant

This investment reflects our unwavering commitment to our Indian customers and partners. With this expansion, we aim to provide superior construction solutions, strengthen our local presence, and contribute to the growth of the Indian construction industry. Tweet this

Key highlights of the Penetron manufacturing plant in India:

State-of-the-Art Infrastructure: The facility boasts modern, state-of-the-art equipment and technology, ensuring the highest levels of product quality and efficiency. Job Creation: The expansion of the manufacturing plant will create numerous job opportunities for the local community, contributing to economic growth in the region. Environmental Commitment: Penetron remains dedicated to sustainability and eco-friendly practices. The facility will adhere to strict environmental standards and promote responsible manufacturing processes. The facility is currently rated as Platinum LEED, platinum rating for zero waste to landfill and a zero carbon rating Local Distribution: The proximity of the plant to key markets will enable Penetron to expedite product distribution and provide faster response times to customer needs.

Robert Revera, President and CEO of Penetron, expressed his excitement about this expansion, saying, "We are delighted to announce the expansion of our manufacturing plant in India. This investment reflects our unwavering commitment to our Indian customers and partners. With this expansion, we aim to provide superior construction solutions, strengthen our local presence, and contribute to the growth of the Indian construction industry."

Penetron has a strong global presence, with a track record of delivering innovative products and solutions for construction projects in over 100 countries. The expansion into India marks a significant milestone in the company's ongoing growth strategy and commitment to serving its customers worldwide.

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

SOURCE The Penetron Group