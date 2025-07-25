Penetron expands production in India to keep pace with market growth

Our most recent expansion marks more than just additional square footage — it signals Penetron's commitment to meeting the rapidly evolving needs of the Indian construction industry. Post this

By ramping up production capacity at its Salem site, Penetron is expanding its supply capacity across the southern regions of the subcontinent and beyond. The completed fourth stage of construction adds state-of-the-art manufacturing lines, as well as administrative space, product laboratories, warehousing, and logistics.

Suresh K. Iyer, Director of Penetron India adds: "Our most recent expansion marks more than just additional square footage — it signals Penetron's commitment to meeting the rapidly evolving needs of the Indian construction industry."

Poised for substantial growth

India's construction sector is supported by significant government initiatives and private investment in logistics and warehousing. These are critical sectors within India's construction industry, driven by rapid urbanization and the need for more efficient supply chain networks. India's real estate sector is also set to expand significantly, with initiatives to alleviate urban housing shortages and enhance living standards across the country.

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

