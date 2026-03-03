Penetron Grows Account Management Team for Key Texas & Oklahoma Markets

Thanks to the commitment, experience, and technical expertise of our global network, Penetron continues to expand and optimize our customer support efforts. We are delighted to welcome Andrea to our US team! Post this

"Andrea is a highly welcome addition to our US network. She will strengthen our Texas/Oklahoma presence and help maintain our growth curve for Penetron in the region," adds Dale Williams, General Sales Manager for Penetron USA. "Her familiarity with US construction industry will help boost our efforts to expand regional market share – and ensure our customers benefit from enhanced technical support."

Andrea has held sales and technical support positions – among other national construction companies – at MAX USA, a leading manufacturer of high-end industrial tools, and Simpson Strong Tie, a well-known building materials manufacturer.

"Having worked in the construction industry for almost 30 years – across the trades, technical sales, and product management – I enjoy coming up with effective solutions, which often require technical expertise, hands-on training, and an ear for understanding what the customer needs," adds Andrea Akins. "I look forward to being part of the Penetron team, with its attention to detail, superior products, and reputation for technical excellence."

"Thanks to the commitment, experience, and technical expertise of our global network, Penetron continues to expand and optimize our customer support efforts," says Robert Revera, President and CEO of The Penetron Group. "We are delighted to welcome Andrea to our US team!"

