Penetron Helps Keep Floodwaters Out and Wastewater In at New Jersey Plant with Durable Concrete Waterproofing

The upgraded Montgomery Township plant now complies with NJDEP regulations and protects the Millstone River and its tributaries by keeping raw sewage out of the stream during a possible flooding event. Post this

The Montgomery Township operates and maintains four wastewater treatment facilities, 17 sewage pumping stations, and over 56 miles of wastewater lines. The Township's recently upgraded Stage II wastewater sewage plant serves a portion of the Township and Rocky Hill Borough.

"The main objective was to protect the Stage II plant from flooding-related damage and to replace aged wastewater treatment infrastructure near the end of its service life," adds Richard Farmer, Eastern Region Sales Manager for Penetron USA. "The new enhancements will ensure continued permit compliance and water quality protection."

The upgrades and flood protection measures made at the Stage II Wastewater Treatment Plant comprise a new flood wall (above the 500-year flood elevation), new sludge storage tank and post-aeration system, new ultraviolet disinfection system, new effluent pump station and stormwater pump station, replacement of process aeration blowers and diffusers, new stormwater piping, and bioretention swale.

For the construction of the flood control structures and new wastewater treatment plant components, PENETRON ADMIX SB, a crystalline waterproofing admixture was added during the batching process by Silvi Concrete, the ready-mix concrete supplier.

The active ingredients in PENETRON ADMIX SB generate a non-soluble crystalline formation throughout the pores and capillary tracts of the treated concrete. These crystals permanently self-heal and seal micro-cracks, pores, and capillaries against the penetration of water or liquids from any direction. The concrete is now impermeable with increased durability and service life.

"The upgraded Montgomery Township plant now complies with NJDEP regulations and protects the Millstone River and its tributaries by keeping raw sewage out of the stream during a possible flooding event, without any negative impacts to the floodplain, soils, fish, wildlife, cultural resources, and local wetlands," concludes Richard Farmer.

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on PENETRON crystalline technology solutions, please visit http://www.penetron.com, email: [email protected] or contact our Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

Media Contact

Corporate Relations, The Penetron Group, 631-941-9700, [email protected], www.penetron.com

SOURCE The Penetron Group