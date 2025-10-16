Penetron India Cuts Carbon Emissions - GHG Certification Confirms Reduction

This certification is a remarkable achievement and shows Penetron's commitment towards the ongoing implementation of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) frameworks and meeting regulatory guidelines. Post this

Carried out for the period of 2021–2025 by Greenex Environmental, a third-party environmental compliance agency, the evaluation looked at the company's overall greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions based on the GHG Protocol – Corporate

Accounting and Reporting Standards. The net carbon emission levels showed positive reductions in the overall carbon footprint achieved through the use of solar energy, as well as internal carbon abatement initiatives that contributed to progressively higher reductions, reaching 15.68% in 2025 and demonstrating effective tracking of direct and indirect carbon-related emissions.

"Our operational mitigation yielded measurable benefits for direct and energy-related emissions, while further decarbonization efforts will focus on the supply chain," concludes Dr. Suresh K. Iyer.

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

Media Contact

Corporate Relations, The Penetron Group, 631-941-9700, [email protected], www.penetron.com

SOURCE The Penetron Group