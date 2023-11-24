Penetron Launches New Division, Penetron Infra Products Private Limited, Under the Leadership of Nilesh Shelar

We are delighted to introduce Penetron Infrastructure and the leadership of Nilesh Shelar. This division underscores our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the construction industry and reinforcing Penetron's reputation for excellence. Post this

Penetron Infrastructure will build on the successful legacy of Penetron's innovative technology, which has been trusted by consultants, engineers, architects, and contractors worldwide for decades. The new division will work collaboratively with clients to deliver solutions that enhance the longevity, durability, and sustainability of concrete structures.

Nilesh Shelar, as the head of Penetron Infra Products, brings extensive industry experience and a deep passion for sustainable construction practices. "I am excited to lead Penetron Infra Products and contribute to the success of infrastructure projects in India. Our focus on advanced concrete solutions will play a pivotal role in ensuring that India's infrastructure is built to last," Mr. Shelar commented.

The launch of Penetron Infrastructure reinforces Penetron's dedication to creating a positive impact on the construction and infrastructure sector. The division will leverage innovative technologies and industry knowledge to address the unique challenges of large-scale projects in various regions.

Penetron Infra Products is well-positioned to collaborate with public and private sector clients to promote sustainable development and concrete durability in critical infrastructure projects. The division's commitment to quality and environmental responsibility aligns perfectly with the global demand for more resilient, eco-friendly construction solutions.

"We are delighted to introduce Penetron Infrastructure and the leadership of Nilesh Shelar. This division underscores our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the construction industry and reinforcing Penetron's reputation for excellence," said Mr. Robert Revera, CEO & Founder, of Penetron.

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

