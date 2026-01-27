Penetron Protects Historic Union Hotel in Flemington, NJ from Concrete Deterioration

With the area's generally high groundwater levels, the Courthouse Square project was an ideal example of how the durability of crystalline waterproofing will save money over the long term. Post this

"Flemington is undergoing a massive transformation through the completion of the Courthouse Square," explains Richard Farmer, Eastern Region Sales Manager for Penetron USA. "The project is anchored by the Union Hotel, a historic landmark first constructed in 1814 for well-to-do stagecoach passengers and 19th century tourists visiting the area."

Designed by Minno & Wasko, an architecture firm, the mixed-use 443,291-ft2 (40,300-m2) development highlights a newly conceived Union Hotel, now expanded into a 100-room hotel with a restaurant and bar. It also features 206 rental apartments available as studio, 1-, 2-, or 3-bedroom units, and around 22,000-ft2 (1,820-m2) of ground floor retail space. Amenities for residents include a fitness center, outdoor courtyard with fireside lounges and TV, outdoor kitchen with BBQ, work pods, and residential storage areas.

Silvi Concrete, the ready-mix concrete supplier, added PENETRON ADMIX SB to the mix for the below-grade elevator pits. Available in soluble bags for easy batching, PENETRON ADMIX SB provides comprehensive protection against concrete deterioration caused by corrosion and water penetration.

"Penetron and Silvi have worked together successfully in numerous projects across the Eastern seaboard, where reliable concrete waterproofing is a requirement for durable concrete structures," adds Richard Farmer.

Once PENETRON ADMIX SB is added to the concrete mix, the admixture's waterproofing and durability properties become an integral part of the concrete matrix. The permanent protection from deterioration lasts for the service life of the concrete, even under high hydrostatic pressure.

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

