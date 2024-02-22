Penetron Receives ISO 45001:2018 Certification for Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems

This certification reinforces our dedication to providing a safe and secure working environment for our employees, contractors, and partners. Post this

Achieving ISO 45001:2018 certification demonstrates Penetron's dedication to ensuring the health, safety, and welfare of its employees and visitors across all its operations. By implementing and adhering to the requirements of this standard, Penetron has enhanced its ability to identify and mitigate occupational health and safety risks, thereby fostering a culture of continuous improvement and employee well-being.

"We are proud to have attained the ISO 45001:2018 certification, which reflects our ongoing commitment to prioritize the health and safety of our workforce," said Robert Revera, President & CEO at Penetron. "This certification reinforces our dedication to providing a safe and secure working environment for our employees, contractors, and partners."

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

