Penetron Strengthens USA Team with Dedicated Account Manager for Northern & Central Florida

As our global network continues to expand, it's thanks to the commitment, experience, and technical expertise of our people that Penetron continues to flourish and improve our customer support processes. Post this

"We're very pleased to have Andrew on our Florida team, one of Penetron's strongest markets," adds Dale Williams, General Sales Manager for Penetron USA. "His proven problem-solving skills, familiarity with the ready-mix community and the business of construction operations gives us added know-how and on-site technical support for our customers."

Andrew has held sales, plant management and quality positions at Titan America, a national construction materials and solutions provider; Aggregate Industries, a Holcim Group company; and Master Builders Solutions, a construction chemicals manufacturer and special building solutions company, along with leadership commands with the US Marine Corps.

"Having served the residential, commercial, and municipal construction industry segments for almost 10 years, I look forward to helping clients benefit from Penetron's proven solutions to help make their projects a success – by providing solutions to make concrete waterproof, resistant to deterioration, and improve cost of ownership," adds Andrew Schultz. "I'm also thrilled to be part of a team with a reputation for a high level of expertise and customer support."

"As our global network continues to expand, it's thanks to the commitment, experience, and technical expertise of our people that Penetron continues to flourish and improve our customer support processes," says Robert Revera, President and CEO of The Penetron Group. "We are excited to have Andrew join our US team!"

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

Media Contact

Corporate Relations, The Penetron Group, 631-941-9700, [email protected], www.penetron.com

SOURCE The Penetron Group