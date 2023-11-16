Penetron System Adds Durability to Restoration of Alexandria's Greco-Roman Museum

To help ensure the long-term future of the Greco-Roman Museum, the Penetron System provides both new and original concrete structures the ability to self-heal hairline cracks that may form in the future. Post this

The Greco-Roman Museum's extended renovation and restoration, which began in 2005, included the construction and repair of numerous concrete structures. Before work could begin, the Museum's 2,800 m2 basement garage (including foundation slab and retaining walls), the museum water tank (capacity: 84 m3/ 22,200 gallons), and the garage roof required a reliable concrete waterproofing solution due to the high groundwater encountered at the construction site and proximity of he Mediterranean Ocean.

"The project to renew and expand the museum demanded attention to detail in the renovation work – and a solution to ensure long-term durability of both the new and original concrete structures," adds Ahmed Nada, General Manager of Penetron Egypt.

To treat the new concrete parking garage decks, PENETRON ADMIX, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, was specified by the structural engineer to treat the concrete used for the foundation slab, retaining walls, and roof – for protection from high groundwater levels and pollution from a nearby wastewater treatment plant. The flagstones that lay on the garage roof, protected from the elements with an application of PENEGUARD, now form the museum's new courtyard. PENEBAR SW 45 swellable waterstop strips were installed to seal the construction joints.

"For the renovation and repair work, the Penetron System, a suite of topical crystalline products, was used to restore the original concrete structures," adds Ahmed Nada.

Initially, PENEPLUG, a rapid-setting repair grout, was applied to specific areas to stop and seal any active leaks. After proper preparation of the concrete surfaces, PENECRETE MORTAR, a crystalline waterproofing repair grout, was applied to repair and seal any cracks wider than 0.5 mm. Finally, PENETRON, a topically applied crystalline waterproofing material, provided a final coat for permanent protection.

The active ingredients in the Penetron System generate a non-soluble crystalline formation throughout the pores and capillary tracts of the treated concrete. These crystals permanently self-heal and seal micro-cracks, pores, and capillaries against the penetration of water or liquids from any direction. The concrete is now impermeable with increased durability and service life.

"To help ensure the long-term future of the Greco-Roman Museum, the Penetron System provides both new and original concrete structures the ability to self-heal hairline cracks that may form in the future," states Ahmed Nada. "This ability will minimize future maintenance needs and repair costs."

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

Media Contact

Corporate Relations, The Penetron Group, 631-941-9700, [email protected], www.penetron.com

SOURCE The Penetron Group