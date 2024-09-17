Penetron System Helps Cape Cod Town Upgrade Wastewater Treatment Plant to Better Protect Local Watershed

Treating concrete with PENETRON ADMIX SB, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, decreases the permeability of the concrete, stopping chemicals in effluent and moisture from penetrating into the concrete to prevent corrosion of the embedded reinforcing steel. Post this

"By extending the wastewater collection system to encompass properties within the local watershed, the Town of Chatham can continue implementation of its Comprehensive Wastewater Management Plan and protect coastal estuaries," explains Richard Farmer, Eastern Region Sales Manager for Penetron USA. "This plan will allow the town to achieve nitrogen TMDL compliance for the coastal estuaries, which includes the Stage Harbor watershed and Oyster Pond River, a 1.7-mile-long (2.7 km) river covering over 88 acres (357,000 m2)."

The sewer network extension includes a low-pressure collection system extension, an upgrade of the existing Mill Pond wastewater pumping station, and a force main to ensure future capacity for new sewer extensions.

"Extending the service life of concrete structures constantly exposed to the aggressive environment of a wastewater treatment plant comes down to robust protection of the embedded steel reinforcement," adds Richard Farmer. "The project engineers at GHD mandated a waterproofing solution that would protect the concrete structures of the pump station from corrosion and chemical attack."

Thanks to advantageous pricing, practical packaging, and immediate availability, PENETRON ADMIX SB was specified to treat both the pre-cast elements and the on-site placement of ready-mix concrete.

"Treating concrete with PENETRON ADMIX SB, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, decreases the permeability of the concrete, stopping chemicals in effluent and moisture from penetrating into the concrete to prevent corrosion of the embedded reinforcing steel," notes Richard Farmer.

The active ingredients in PENETRON ADMIX SB generate a non-soluble crystalline formation throughout the pores and capillary tracts of the treated concrete. These crystals permanently self-heal and seal micro-cracks, pores, and capillaries against the penetration of water or liquids from any direction. The concrete is now impermeable with increased durability and service life.

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

Media Contact

Corporate Relations, The Penetron Group, 631-941-9700, [email protected], www.penetron.com

SOURCE The Penetron Group