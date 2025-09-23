Penetron System Helps Keep Australian Hospital Garage in Good Health

We've had great success with the Penetron System with a number of parking facility projects. It's an optimal solution for both above- and below-grade designs exposed to groundwater from below and the environment from above. Post this

The hospital's ongoing $225 million development program has added a PET-CT imaging facility, the adjacent Parkway Clinic and Medical precinct, a 178-unit residential development, and a unique parking garage.

Adjoining the hospital entry building, the new parking garage provides an additional 900 spaces for the Sydney Adventist Hospital campus. The building's prominent design features – broad concrete blades and steel mesh façade – serve as protection from the severe heat and flying embers of potential fires that flare up sporadically in the surrounding bushland.

"The Sydney Adventist Hospital's new parking garage relieves a long-time capacity bottleneck," adds Jozef Van Beeck, Director, International Sales & Marketing for Penetron International. "Due to the exposure of the parking garage to both high groundwater and the environment, the Penetron System of crystalline products was specified to ensure the required durability for the new concrete structures."

PENETRON ADMIX, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, was used to enhance the impermeability of exposed concrete on the ground floor of the parking garage and the roof slab. PENEBAR SW-45 swellable waterstop strips were applied to permanently seal the resulting construction joints. PENESEAL FH, a clear, reactive penetrating sealer that protects and preserves concrete, was applied to all the parking decks (>20,000 m2 / 220,000 ft2) to create a harder, denser concrete surface.

"We've had great success with the Penetron System with a number of parking facility projects," notes Jozef Van Beeck. "It's an optimal solution for both above- and below-grade designs exposed to groundwater from below and the environment from above."

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

