Penetron System Restores Municipal Drinking Water Tanks in Slovakia

The visible degradation of the concrete tanks required a waterproofing solution capable of penetrating deeply into the concrete matrix. The Penetron System met all specifications at Nové Zámky. Post this

"There were clear signs of concrete deterioration from long-term wear and tear — including surface scaling, peeling, and small cracks that had begun to leak," explained Evgeniy Artukh, Director of Penetron Slovakia. "Because project specifications demanded full concrete waterproofing and long-term durability, the Penetron System was selected."

Repair work on the inside of the tanks was carried out by Milan Simko from Penetron Slovakia. In a first step, damaged areas on the inside surface of the water tanks were properly cleaned before treatment to ensure even coverage and absorption of Penetron's crystalline material. PENETRON, a topically applied crystalline material, was then applied for an even coverage and deep penetration.

"The visible degradation of the concrete tanks required a waterproofing solution capable of penetrating deeply into the concrete matrix," added Evgeniy Artukh. "The Penetron System met all specifications at Nové Zámky.

Once treated with PENETRON, concrete is impermeable, stopping water and chemicals from entering the concrete, even under the constant hydrostatic pressure encountered in a water tank. Its ability to permanently self-heal any future microcracks mitigates deterioration from occurring over the service life of the concrete.

"Finally, the Penetron System is non-toxic, and NSF 61-certified for potable water applications," concludes Evgeniy Artukh. "This made it the optimal solution for the Nové Zámky water tanks."

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

Media Contact

Corporate Relations, The Penetron Group, 631-941-9700, [email protected], www.penetron.com

SOURCE The Penetron Group